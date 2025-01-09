Super Bowl Champion Ray Lewis Champions Student Athletes As Key Partner, Brand Ambassador And Investor In SPIRE Academy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

multisport boarding school, is proud to recognize the visionary influence and steadfast commitment of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis as a core partner and investor in the organization, as well as one its key brand ambassadors. Lewis' alignment with SPIRE is an organic one: rooted in a shared mission to nurture young men and women and help them reach their highest potential as and as people.

"SPIRE is more than just a place for athletic training; it's a space where young people learn resilience, discipline and character," said Lewis. "Under Jonathan Ehrenfeld's vision, SPIRE has become a cornerstone for developing tomorrow's leaders, both on and off the playing field. I'm honored to contribute to a mission that upholds values that lie so close to my heart, and am continually impressed by the depth of Jonathan's commitment to these student athletes."

Lewis was one of the earliest outside investors in SPIRE, coming on board after it was acquired by Ehrenfeld Companies (eCos) and Blue Ocean , its real estate investment and management company founded by Ehrenfeld and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. But the Ravens legend's deep involvement in SPIRE goes beyond mere investment. From the beginning, Lewis has been instrumental in building the SPIRE brand and expanding its network on numerous game-changing levels, like helping to secure valuable partnerships and fostering an environment where the school's student athletes have direct access to mentors and role models from the world of sports and beyond.

One of Lewis' first significant contributions to SPIRE in this area was recruiting an Olympic Gold Medalist and renowned wrestling coach to lead SPIRE's then newly launched wrestling program-an initiative that resonated deeply with Lewis, given his own experience wrestling in high school. Lewis also regularly evangelizes SPIRE to his network of industry leaders and fellow sports figures, and hosts events and programs that connect the school's student athletes with opportunities at a global level. Notably, SPIRE forged a partnership with NBA Africa and the SEEDS Program-an international nonprofit supporting sports and education for young athletes across Africa-through an introduction from Lewis to NBA defensive legend Dikembe Mutombo . Recently passed, Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and was as well-known there for his humanitarian work as he was for his prowess on the basketball court.

In addition to his activities behind the scenes of SPIRE, Lewis regularly visits the school, connecting directly with students and encouraging them to pursue personal greatness. Lewis has hosted the NFL UnderArmour Combine at SPIRE, as well as groups of industry leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities; he's always quick to point out the potential personal and societal impact they could have supporting student athletes at such a formative level.

Beyond the glamor and attention these events bring, they also serve a more vital purpose: exposing student athletes to top-tier opportunities, high-level industry insights and the kind of professional mentorship they might not get anywhere else. In collaboration with the NFL Alumni Health network, Lewis hosts an annual health-and-wellness seminar at SPIRE, giving students and the community a chance to engage with NFL Hall of Famers and alumni who have dedicated their personal and professional lives to sport, health and the kind of holistic development so important to the SPIRE mission. Another such event is in the works for spring 2025, in conjunction with Kyle Richardson . Richardson played for nine seasons in the NFL as a punter (four of those seasons with the Baltimore Ravens) and is now co-director of Healthcare Initiatives, NFL Alumni Association.

Lewis' ongoing commitment to SPIRE and its mission helps ensure the school remains a powerful platform for the young people who strive there-providing them with the resources and mentorship needed to thrive athletically, academically, personally and, someday, professionally. "Ray's passion for empowering young athletes is truly inspiring," offered Ehrenfeld. "His influence and vision have been transformative for SPIRE, helping us create not just an academy but a community committed to excellence, character and the future of our student athletes."

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and college-and-career development boarding school located in a world-class event and wellness complex located in Ohio's Harpersfield Township. Constructed on 750 acres under 850,000 square feet of roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy ) has five divisions: (1) SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college-preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for grades 9-12 and post-grads; (2) SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs; (3) SPIRE Events, a facility and associated team that host local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten, Atlantic 10 conferences, the Olympics and world championship qualifiers; (4) SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm of SPIRE Academy, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and finally (5) SPIRE Fit, a membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the community. Sports currently featured at SPIRE Academy include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

