Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Poised For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Reveals Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Kodiak Sciences and Outlook Therapeutics are driving advancements in Retinal Vein Occlusion treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Retinal Vein Occlusion Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Retinal Vein Occlusion, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Retinal Vein Occlusion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Retinal Vein Occlusion, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Retinal Vein Occlusion symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Retinal Vein Occlusion.

To Know in detail about the Retinal Vein Occlusion market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report:

. In 2022, the total prevalence of Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO) in the 7MM was estimated to be approximately 2.7M cases, with the US accounting for around 57%, EU4 and the UK accounting for nearly 30%, and Japan contributing about 13% of the total prevalent cases.

. Among the 7MM, the US had nearly 61% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022, with around 935K cases. These cases are expected to increase during the study period (2020–2034).

. According to DelveInsight analysis, EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 408K diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in 2022.

. In the US, the highest age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion were seen in the 65–74 age group, with nearly 334.1K cases in 2022. This age group is expected to contribute around 36% of the diagnosed prevalent cases by 2034, while the age groups under 65 and over 75 will contribute 33% and 31%, respectively.

. In 2022, Japan had the second-highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM, contributing approximately 12% of the total diagnosed cases.

. The total Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2.3B in 2022, with expectations for growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2034).

. The US FDA has approved several drugs for the treatment of Retinal Vein Occlusion, including LUCENTIS (ranibizumab, Roche/Novartis), EYLEA (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceutical/Bayer/Santen), OZURDEX (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, AbbVie), and the recently approved VABYSMO (faricimab, Roche/Chugai Pharmaceutical). AVASTIN (bevacizumab) and intravitreal triamcinolone are also used off-label to help maintain or improve vision.

. Among the currently used anti-VEGF therapies, EYLEA (aflibercept) held the majority of the market share in 2022, with USD 852.9M in the 7MM.

. In December 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that the primary endpoint was met in the Phase 3 QUASAR trial investigating EYLEA HD® (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for the treatment of patients with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), including those with central, branch, and hemiretinal vein occlusions.

. In July 2024, the FDA approved Faricimab-svoa (Vabysmo) in a prefilled syringe (PFS) format for treating patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and macular edema after a retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The treatment, developed by Genentech, can now be administered in a 6.0 mg single dose of a PFS.

. In October 2023, the FDA approved Vabysmo for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, as per a press release from Genentech.

. Emerging therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion include Tarcocimab tedromer, LYTENAVA, TLC399, AR-110, ANXV, and others.

. Key companies involved in the treatment of Retinal Vein Occlusion include Kodiak Sciences, Outlook Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Alcon, Annexin Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Overview:

Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), the second most common sight-threatening retinal vascular condition after diabetic retinopathy, occurs when small veins responsible for draining blood from the retina become blocked. This degenerative disease is often triggered by atherosclerosis and blood clot formation, leading to sudden vision changes. The extent of vision impairment depends on the severity and location of the blockage. When the veins are obstructed, pressure increases in the capillaries, causing hemorrhages and fluid leakage, which may result in macular edema near the macula.

Several risk factors contribute to RVO, including systemic conditions such as hypertension, arteriosclerosis, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, stroke, blood hyperviscosity, and thrombophilia. Individuals with damage to their organs are at a significantly higher risk for developing RVO. Ophthalmic factors, such as ocular hypertension, glaucoma, high ocular perfusion pressure, and changes in the retinal arteries, also increase the risk.

RVO is classified into central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) and branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO), based on the location of the blockage in the retinal vein. CRVO is further divided into nonischemic and ischemic types, depending on the perfusion status, which is determined by fluorescein angiography. BRVO is categorized into major branch RVO (which occurs when a major branch retinal vein is blocked, typically near or rarely at the optic disc) and macular branch RVO (which affects only one of the macular venules).

Get a Free sample for the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Retinal Vein Occlusion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM

. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM

. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM

. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology trends @ Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Forecast

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Retinal Vein Occlusion treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Retinal Vein Occlusion treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Retinal Vein Occlusion.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook:

Retinal Vein Occlusion is a prevalent vascular disorder of the retina and one of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide. It is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease, following diabetic retinopathy. Unfortunately, there is no treatment to reverse Retinal Vein Occlusion, and most individuals with this condition experience permanent changes to their vision. The primary treatment goal is to stabilize vision by sealing off leaking blood vessels.

There is no way to unblock retinal veins directly. However, managing underlying health issues associated with Retinal Vein Occlusion can improve overall outcomes. Vision may partially recover in some cases, with about one-third of individuals showing improvement, one-third staying the same, and one-third experiencing gradual improvement over time. It can take up to a year or more to determine the final outcome. In certain instances, the blocked vessels may cause fluid accumulation in the retina or lead to the formation of new blood vessels.

Despite advancements in treatment strategies, many eyes affected by Retinal Vein Occlusion still experience vision loss. The common pathway for vision deterioration often involves photoreceptor cell death. Future research is likely to focus on neuroprotective and photoreceptor regeneration therapies, which hold promise for improving sight in patients with limited vision due to Retinal Vein Occlusion.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers:

. Increasing cases of RVO due to aging populations and associated risk factors like diabetes and hypertension are driving market demand.

. Innovations in anti-VEGF therapies and drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release implants, are boosting adoption and improving patient outcomes.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers:

. Expensive therapies and repeated administrations limit accessibility, especially in low-income regions.

. Existing treatments manage symptoms but do not address the underlying cause, leaving many patients with permanent vision loss.

Scope of the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies: Kodiak Sciences, Outlook Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Alcon, Annexin Pharmaceuticals, and others.

. Key Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies: Tarcocimab tedromer, LYTENAVA, TLC399, AR-110, ANXV, and others.

. Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutic Assessment: Retinal Vein Occlusion currently marketed, and Retinal Vein Occlusion emerging therapies

. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Dynamics: Retinal Vein Occlusion market drivers and Retinal Vein Occlusion market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Retinal Vein Occlusion companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Retinal Vein Occlusion Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Retinal Vein Occlusion

3. SWOT analysis of Retinal Vein Occlusion

4. Retinal Vein Occlusion Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Overview at a Glance

6. Retinal Vein Occlusion Disease Background and Overview

7. Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Retinal Vein Occlusion

9. Retinal Vein Occlusion Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Retinal Vein Occlusion Unmet Needs

11. Retinal Vein Occlusion Emerging Therapies

12. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Drivers

16. Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Barriers

17. Retinal Vein Occlusion Appendix

18. Retinal Vein Occlusion Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Diabetic Retinopathy Market:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market:

Glaucoma Market:

Diabetic Retinopathy Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.