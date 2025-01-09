Globe`s fourth most populous nation becomes part of BRICS

(MENAFN) Indonesia has officially joined the BRICS group as a full member, a decision announced by Brazil, the current holder of the group's rotating presidency. The BRICS alliance, founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, later expanded with South Africa in 2011. Initially focused on investment and financial stability, BRICS has broadened its scope to include security issues and global governance reform.



Indonesia, with a population exceeding 270 million, was invited to join in 2023, but formal membership came after the establishment of its new government. The country shares BRICS members’ commitment to global governance reforms and has contributed to enhancing cooperation within the Global South.



In 2023, the BRICS group also expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. Several countries, including Belarus, Bolivia, and Kazakhstan, are expected to become BRICS partners this year, with more than two dozen nations showing interest in collaborating with the group.





