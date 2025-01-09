Right-wing party gets missioned with creating government in Austria

(MENAFN) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has tasked Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), with leading coalition talks to form a government. This decision follows the collapse of talks between the centrist Austrian People’s Party (OVP) and the Social Party (SPO). Chancellor Karl Nehammer, head of the OVP, resigned after the failure of negotiations, citing the need for an "orderly transition."



Van der Bellen expressed concerns about the possibility of Austria having a hardline right-wing leader for the first time since World War II but emphasized Kickl’s ability to find viable solutions in government negotiations. The FPO won the largest share of votes in the September election with 28.8%, surpassing both the OVP and SPO. Attempts by the centrists to exclude the FPO from forming a coalition were unsuccessful, leading to the current situation.



Kickl, under the FPO's leadership, has advocated for strict immigration controls, including the "remigration" of foreigners, and opposed EU sanctions against Russia regarding the Ukraine conflict. Austria, alongside Ireland and Malta, is not a NATO member, and the FPO has criticized the country’s position on military support for Ukraine.

