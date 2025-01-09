First Round Of Azerbaijan Student Futsal League Wraps Up
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A summary has been given for the first round of the Futsal
Sports Competition held among students of educational institutions
in the Azerbaijan Student League, Azernews
reports.
The teams that collected the most points in Groups A and
B-Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport, Baku
State University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Azerbaijan
University of Architecture and Construction, Baku Engineering
University, and Azerbaijan Technical University, will continue to
compete in the first "top six."
Meanwhile, the teams from the National Aviation Academy,
Azerbaijan Medical University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical
University, Azerbaijan Cooperative University, Azerbaijan State Oil
and Industry University, and Baku Slavic University will continue
their fight in the second "Top-6."
The first games of the second round of the league will be held
after the students' winter exam session, specifically in the second
ten-day period of February.
The competition, held at the sports hall of Azerbaijan Technical
University, features a total of 12 higher education institutions
and will conclude in May.
Azerbaijan Student League is organized by the Ministry of
Science and Education, the Public Union of the Azerbaijan Student
Football Federation, and is supported by the Republican Committee
of the Azerbaijan Free Trade Union of Education Workers and the
Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
