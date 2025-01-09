UN Publishes Azerbaijani President's Address And Conference Document
Akbar Novruz
The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has published the address of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the
participants of the second international conference on "The Right
of Return: Ensuring Justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from
Armenia," held in Baku on December 5-6, 2024,
Azernews reports.
The final document of the conference was also published as
official documents of the UN Security Council and the General
Assembly.
The West Azerbaijan Community issued a statement in response,
emphasizing the significance of this development. "The
dissemination of the appeal of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants, who has
always kept the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to
their native lands in mind, as an official document of the UN is of
particular importance in terms of increasing the profile of the
topic of Western Azerbaijan on the international agenda," the
statement said. "Similarly, the dissemination of the final document
of the conference as an official document of the UN was an
effective step in terms of the international acceptance of the
Western Azerbaijan Community as a credible organization and the
dissemination of the results of the conference to the international
community. The dissemination of these documents greatly contributes
to the recognition of the aforementioned annual international
conference as one of the most important platforms in the
international arena in the field of the right of return and
international humanitarian law in general."
The statement also highlighted that with the publication of
these documents, the number of documents published as official
documents of the UN at the initiative of the Community has now
reached ten.
The Western Azerbaijan Community reaffirmed its commitment to
continue advocating for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of
displaced Azerbaijanis at international organizations. "The
community once again calls on the Armenian government to abandon
the policy of racial discrimination initiated by its predecessors,
to fulfill its obligations under international law, to create
conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis, and to initiate
a dialogue with the Western Azerbaijani Community to this end," the
statement concluded.
