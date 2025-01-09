TAP Air Portugal Puts Europe And Africa On Sale For 2025 Winter/Spring Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fares to Europe Start From $419 Roundtrip from the US, CAD$579 Roundtrip from Canada, and Include a Portugal Stopover

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TAP Air Portugal is welcoming 2025 with promotional fares to seven cities in Portugal and beyond to 40 destinations across Europe and Africa from each of its nine North American gateways, including New York (JFK and Newark), Boston, Chicago, Miami, Montreal, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington, DC (Dulles).

Economy fares to Europe from the US start from $419 roundtrip, with Business Class to Portugal from $2299 roundtrip. From Canada, fares start from CAD $579 roundtrip, and Business Class from CAD $2199 roundtrip. The sale is available for purchase through January 19, 2025, for travel from January 15 through May 15, 2025 (except for black-out dates from April 7-22).

The New Year deals include:

From New York (JFK & EWR):

.$429 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, and Amsterdam

.$439 roundtrip to Rome and Milan

.$449 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada (Azores), Stockholm, and Oslo

.$469 roundtrip to Porto and Brussels

.$489 roundtrip to London

.$499 roundtrip to Lisbon, Faro (Algarve), Terceira (Azores), Venice, and Vienna

.$549 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira), Florence, Venice, Naples, Berlin, and Frankfurt

From Boston (BOS):

.$419 roundtrip to Madrid and Barcelona

.$429 roundtrip to Dublin and Copenhagen

.$439 roundtrip to Amsterdam

.$449 roundtrip to Stockholm and Oslo

.$479 roundtrip to Brussels

.$489 roundtrip to London

.$499 roundtrip to Porto, Ponta Delgada (Azores), Rome, and Milan

.$509 roundtrip to Paris,

.$529 roundtrip to Lisbon, Faro (Algarve), Terceira (Azores), Florence and Venice

.$549 roundtrip to Berlin and Frankfurt

.$569 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira)

From Chicago (ORD):

.$429 roundtrip to Copenhagen and Dublin

.$449 roundtrip to Madrid, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Oslo

.$469 roundtrip to Paris and Warsaw

.$499 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro (Algarve), Rome, Geneva, and Milan

.$549 roundtrip to London, Venice, Florence, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg

.$589 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores), Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira)

From Montreal (YUL), fares in CAD:

.$599 roundtrip to Paris

.$619 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro (Algarve)

.$649 roundtrip to Marseilles, Lyon, Nice and Toulouse

.$659 roundtrip to London

.$679 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores)

.$699 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira), Dublin and Amsterdam

.$749 roundtrip to Rome

.$759 roundtrip to Madrid and Barcelona

.$799 roundtrip to Luxembourg, Brussels, Marrakech and Casablanca

From Miami (MIA):

.$419 roundtrip to Madrid and Barcelona

.$439 roundtrip to Milan

.$449 roundtrip to Paris

.$459 roundtrip to Rome

.$499 roundtrip to Porto, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo

.$529 roundtrip to Amsterdam, Brussels, Florence, and Dublin

.$549 roundtrip to Lisbon, Faro (Algarve), London, and Nice

.$579 roundtrip to Vienna, Zurich, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg

.$599 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira), Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores), Marrakech and Casablanca

From San Francisco (SFO):

.$439 roundtrip to Barcelona

.$459 roundtrip to Madrid

.$469 roundtrip to Milan

.$529 roundtrip to Paris and Rome

.$549 roundtrip to London and Dublin

.$569 roundtrip to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo

.$579 roundtrip to Berlin and Frankfurt

.$599 roundtrip to Porto, Florence, Vienna, and Prague

.$629 roundtrip to Lisbon and Faro (Algarve)

.$679 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores),

.$699 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira), Marrakech and Casablanca

From Toronto (YYZ), fares in CAD:

.$579 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, and Faro (Algarve)

.$599 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores), and Paris

.$649 roundtrip to Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira), Nice, and Marseilles

.$659 roundtrip to London

.$699 roundtrip to Dublin and Amsterdam

.$749 roundtrip to Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo

.$789 roundtrip to Madrid and Barcelona

.$799 roundtrip to Rome, Brussels, Frankfurt, Marrakech and Casablanca

From Washington, DC (IAD):

.$429 roundtrip to Copenhagen

.$449 roundtrip to Madrid, Dublin, Stockholm, and Oslo

.$489 roundtrip to Milan

.$499 roundtrip to Barcelona and Paris

.$529 roundtrip to Lisbon, Porto, Faro (Algarve), Rome, and Prague

.$549 roundtrip to London, Florence, Venice, Naples, and Brussels

.$579 roundtrip to Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, and Hamburg

.$589 roundtrip to Ponta Delgada and Terceira (Azores), Funchal and Porto Santo (Madeira)

“Everyone loves to celebrate the new year by planning a new trip to an exciting destination,” said Carlos Antunes, TAP's Director for the Americas.“Right now, TAP has some of our best fares available to Portugal as well as 40 additional European and African cities to choose from. And, of course, even our best sales always include our popular Portugal Stopover program where you can also enjoy up to 10 days in Portugal along the way for no additional airfare.”

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal's leading airline and the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes six airports in Portugal, nine in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express). TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world.

