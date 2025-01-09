7.5 Out Of 10 Workers Say Their Employers Believe They Can Compete Without AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Predictive Leadership - How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation and Competition

As retailers converge in New York for the industry's largest trade show, one question dominates their minds: how can they compete in a landscape shaped by AI?

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A competitive and technologically changing landscape complicates the challenges for business leaders today. The rise of business operators with sophisticated AI capabilities creates challenges ahead and will grow faster in 2025.George Minakakis, a recognized global business strategist and CEO of Inception Retail Group, continues the international launch of his latest book. In Predictive Leadership: How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation, and Competition, Minakakis poses a critical question: How will organizations in all industries adapt and thrive in this new era of AI?This technology has already begun to disrupt industries, roles, and how we compete . Minakakis said business leaders should be more concerned about their ability to remain relevant and visible and provide personalized experiences to consumers. Business leaders need to make the right strategic choices regarding AI.Predictive Leadership is a book for this moment with context and forward-thinking strategies, equipping executives, board directors, and investors to prepare for the future. The book guides the reader on how the business landscape will likely evolve and how we may have to respond to it."The greatest challenge of our time is not the technology itself-it's the leadership to harness it effectively," says Minakakis. "This book is a call to action for businesses to close the gap and lead with intelligence, strategy, and vision in this hyper-competitive era .Artificial Intelligence has already begun to transform people and organizations.What is at stake is the future of retail competition, understanding how AI will develop entirely new classes of competitors, therefore moving toward creating a responsive landscape that can deliver instant and personalized advertising and service. Shifts are being driven by consumers, one of which is moving from search engines to ask engines, looking for greater convenience and ease of shopping. This is developing into what Minakakis refers to as the next customer revolution, with the adoption of personal AI assistants. He believes this will be adopted as quickly as smartphones and social media have been.A board director himself, Minakakis, says that we will see organizations change toward greater unified intelligence with fewer silos and fiefdoms, developing into responsive organizations acting on predictive insights and launching an era of accelerated innovations.The book is written in five parts, sequentially preparing the executive to understand the potential impacts, opportunities, and strategic steps needed to ensure continued market relevance.About the Author:George Minakakis has held senior executive roles, such as CEO and Country Manager, with international experience leading and operating organizations in Canada, the US, and China. Today, he advises leaders and corporations, is the author of four books, and is a speaker with over 30 years of real-world engagement, having worked with PepsiCo and Luxottica. His practical approach to blending visionary leadership with actionable strategies makes Predictive Leadership a must-read for forward-thinking executives.Availability:Predictive Leadership: How Humans and AI Will Transform Organizations, Innovation, and Competition is available now in formats: hardcover, paperback, and eBook, at Amazon and participating booksellers.Contact Information:Heidi Luke, Email: ... Website: georgeminakakis

