Thousands of suspected Nazi collaborators get listed in Netherland`s files

(MENAFN) The Netherlands has declassified records on 425,000 individuals suspected of collaborating with Nazi forces during their from 1940 to 1945. The documents, which were previously restricted for 75 years, have been made available as part of a digitization project by the Huygens Institute. These records, stored in the Central Archives for Special Criminal Jurisdiction (CABR), list people accused of aiding Nazi Germany, serving in Nazi forces, or being members of the pro-Nazi National Socialist Movement (NSB).



While the names are now accessible online, privacy laws limit full access to the files, which can only be viewed under specific conditions, such as the death of the individual or for scientific research. The system only provides reference numbers for physical files, which can be accessed with legitimate interest.



The digitization project, which began in 2023 with a budget of $18.5 million, aims to scan 30 million documents over four years, with 8 million completed at the time of release. The documents highlight the historical context of Nazi occupation, during which over 100,000 Dutch Jews and other marginalized groups were murdered. However, appearing in the archive does not imply guilt, as many individuals were simply under investigation, and many cases were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

