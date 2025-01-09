Former UK health director says 40 million possibly to die from antibiotic resistance

(MENAFN) Sally Davies, former chief medical officer of England and current UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), warned in an interview with the Observer that antimicrobial resistance could result in 40 million deaths by 2050 if left unchecked. AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens become resistant to the drugs used to treat them, leading to "superbugs" that make infections difficult or impossible to treat.



Currently responsible for approximately one million deaths annually, AMR is projected to double this toll by 2050, with older populations particularly at risk, as mortality rates for those over 70 have increased by 80% since 1990. Despite efforts to reduce antibiotic misuse, around 70% of antibiotics globally are used in livestock, creating reservoirs of resistant bacteria.



Davies explained that overuse of antibiotics in farming, as well as poor hygiene practices in hospitals, contribute to the spread of resistant bacteria. She noted that these bacteria can evolve quickly and mutate in the presence of antibiotics, further complicating efforts to control them. The development of new antibiotics is also hindered by financial barriers, as pharmaceutical companies find it less profitable compared to drugs for chronic conditions like high blood pressure or cancer.



Antibiotic-resistant infections could lead to the deaths of over 39 million people globally by 2050, with an additional 169 million projected to die from related complications, according to a study in The Lancet. The slow development of new antibiotics is a significant challenge, with only 13 new antibiotics approved since 2017, and just two of them representing new chemical classes.

