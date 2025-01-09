Digital Twins Industry Trends And Investment Opportunities, 2025-2029, Featuring Detailed Profiles Of 20 Leading Industry Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Leading Opportunities in Manufacturing, & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Infrastructure & Other Applications

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twin 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital twin market is forecasted to grow by USD 163.42 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 64.9% during the forecast period.

This report on the digital twin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by industry 4.0 and industrial IoT, growing demand for predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring data, and need for reduced time-to-market and improved decision making.

The study identifies the increasing traction in healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital twin market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of process twin and advent of 5g technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The digital twin market is segmented as below:

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By End-user



Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Aerospace and defense

Automotive Infrastructure and others

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital twin market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

