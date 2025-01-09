Israeli army withdraws from five villages in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) As part of the ceasefire agreement established on November 27, the Israeli has withdrawn from five villages in southern Lebanon, following the end of cross-border bombings between Israel and Hezbollah that began on October 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale war by September 23. The Lebanese official news agency reported that the Israeli forces withdrew from the towns of Naqoura, Alam al-Shaab, Tirhurfa, and the entrances to Al-Dhahira and Aita Al-Shaab. Following the withdrawal, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troops, alongside the Lebanese army, were deployed at strategic points along the "Blue Line" that marks the border.



However, the Israeli forces were accused of committing acts of sabotage before their withdrawal. These actions reportedly included blowing up houses, cutting trees along roads, setting fire to forests between Alma al-Shaab and Naqoura, and bulldozing roads. The Lebanese army subsequently announced its deployment in the affected towns, including Ras al-Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, and Tayr Harfa, as well as Beit Lev in the Bint Jbeil district. Since the ceasefire's implementation, Israel has violated the agreement 405 times, resulting in 32 martyrs and 39 injuries, according to Lebanese official data. The latest violations included artillery shelling in Sahl Marjayoun and explosions in Taybeh and Talousa in the Marjayoun district. Additionally, a Merkava tank fired on a house in Maroun al-Ras and targeted the home of the mayor of Bint Jbeil.

