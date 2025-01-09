Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis By Bosch: PCR Rapid Test For Medical Emergencies

(MENAFN- Pressat) The test covers the most important bacterial pathogens across all age groups with a single cartridge



Waiblingen – Bosch Healthcare Solutions (BHCS) has developed a new PCR test Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis for its Vivalytic analysis platform. The test can detect six important bacterial meningitis pathogens in less than an hour using highly sensitive PCR technology. BHCS is thus expanding its test portfolio to cover an additional critical medical indication.“Bacterial meningitis is an absolute medical emergency,” says Dr. Stefan Zimmermann, Senior Physician at the Center for Infectious Diseases at Heidelberg University Hospital.“To prevent death and permanent damage following meningitis, prompt and targeted antibiotic treatment in the hospital is crucial.” According to the current guideline for adults, antibiotic treatment should commence within one to three hours of arrival at the emergency room1. A cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) test with Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis delivers reliable results within the required timeframe.

Multiplex PCR test for in-depth and rapid diagnostics

The current guideline recommends the use of multiplex PCR tests for suspected bacterial meningitis due to their short analysis time and high sensitivity1. With Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis, test results are available in less than an hour. The test is suitable for all patients with suspected bacterial meningitis.

The following pathogens are detected:



Neisseria meningitidis

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Haemophilus influenzae

Streptococcus agalactiae

Escherichia coli Listeria monocytogenes

The Bosch test thus covers the most important bacterial pathogens in all age groups on a single cartridge. Newborns and young infants are particularly at risk from Streptococcus agalactiae, but also from Escherichia coli and Listeria monocytogenes. Older infants, toddlers, and young adults can become infected with Neisseria meningitidis and Streptococcus pneumoniae. Elderly individuals are often affected by Streptococcus pneumoniae2.

According to the guideline for testing antibiotic susceptibility, PCR tests should be supplemented by a CSF culture. After collecting the CSF, it is recommended to start antibiotic treatment immediately, possibly in combination with dexamethasone1.

An underestimated danger for millions of people

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and the spinal cord. The pathogens often enter the body through the respiratory tract and then spread via the bloodstream1. The infection can also be transmitted from neighboring structures, such as in the case of inflammation of the middle ear or paranasal sinuses. Worldwide, 2.5 million people are affected every year, mainly in poorer regions. More than half of the cases affect children under five years of age3. The main symptoms include headaches, attention deficits, fever, and a stiff neck. The pathogens can be bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites1. However, bacterial meningitis is particularly worrying, with one in five cases leading to permanent complications such as hearing loss, brain damage, and seizures4. Without immediate treatment, about half of those afflicted will die5.

Rapid diagnosis and immunization as key elements of WHO 2030 strategy

Thanks to the introduction of conjugate vaccines and improved medical care, the global mortality rate from bacterial meningitis has fallen from 32 percent before 1961 to 15 percent after 20106. Pneumococcal vaccines against various serotypes provide good protection against pneumococcal infection7. In addition to antibiotics, doctors are increasingly prescribing anti-inflammatory therapies such as dexamethasone, which reduce mortality rates, hearing loss, and neurological complications8.

The WHO has set itself the goal of eliminating bacterial meningitis worldwide by 20309, among other things by eliminating meningitis epidemics.“Rapid diagnosis using multiplex PCR tests could play a crucial role in this,” says Marc Meier, president of Bosch Healthcare Solutions. While PCR takes a day in the laboratory and culture confirmation requires two days, Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis delivers results in less than an hour.

Vivalytic for simple and intuitive testing

The Vivalytic system is intuitive to use and requires only a brief training session for medical staff. The collected sample is placed into a test cartridge, which already contains all necessary reagents. The cartridge is then inserted into the Vivalytic Analyser for automatic processing. The test result is shown on the display in under an hour. The fully automated workflow of the all-in-one platform minimizes the risk of infection for the user. Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis enables reliable and easy-to-establish diagnostics, even at off-peak times at weekends and in the evenings. BHCS recently obtained CE certification for the Vivalytic Bacterial Meningitis-test. It is now available for order from distribution partners such as Randox Laboratories and R-Biopharm.

