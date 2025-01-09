Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge To AED2.28 Billion In December 2024

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Ajman's experienced a significant surge in December 2024, with transactions totaling AED2.28 billion, marking a 102% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth underscores the emirate's expanding appeal to investors and its robust property sector.

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation reported that December 2024 saw 1,169 real estate transactions, including 935 property sales valued at over AED1.86 billion. Notably, the Al Jurf 1 area recorded the highest property sale at AED300 million. Additionally, there were 148 mortgage transactions exceeding AED252.8 million, with the largest mortgage valued at AED11.2 million in the Al Jurf Industrial 3 area.

This performance reflects a broader trend of growth in Ajman's real estate sector. In November 2024, the market recorded 173 valuation transactions totaling AED598 million, an 88% increase from the previous year. Earlier in the year, the first quarter saw transactions amounting to AED4.3 billion, a 26.6% rise from the same period in 2023.

