Want To Work With Delhi To Resolve J&K Problems INDIA Bloc Permanent: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing concerns about the unity within the INDIA bloc, Farooq said the alliance is not just about contesting elections, but it is about strengthening India and eliminating hatred.“The alliance is permanent - it is for every day and every moment.”

He was replying to questions on a range of issues including about Chief Omar Farooq being dubbed a“New Delhi man”, fissures in the INDIA bloc with the AAP and Congress fighting the Delhi polls separately, the dual power structure in J&K, Maha Kumbh and the Tirupati stampede.

“We don't want to fight New Delhi. We want to work together with Delhi to resolve the state's problems. We don't want to engage in battles. Those who want to fight can do so,” the former chief minister told reporters here.

He expressed concern over unemployment in Jammu and kashmir, calling it a significant issue in the region.“How will people's problem be solved when unemployment is so severe here? Our hospitals and schools are in dire condition. We need teachers, doctors, and paramedics, but instead, unnecessary battles are being fought,” he said.

Farooq said his party national Conference has got nothing to do with the BJP, but it is the responsibility of the central government to support state governments in addressing local issues.“We are not with the BJP, nor do we have any connection with them,” he said.

Farooq stressed both the central and state governments should prioritise the needs of the people rather than engaging in conflicts that hinder progress.

Reacting to claims about his son and Chief Minister Omar Farooq being influenced by New Delhi, the NC chief said,“Omar Farooq is elected the chief minister by people. He does not act on anyone's instructions. He acts on his own decisions. Those who are under this misunderstanding should come out of it.”

Replying to a question about Wednesday's Tirupati temple stampede that killed six pilgrims, he urged the government to ensure that incidents causing loss of life are prevented, particularly at religious sites and during festivals.

He highlighted the importance of proactive planning at places of worship, which attract lakhs of devotees, to ensure safety and security, especially for women.

“With the Maha Kumbh approaching, the authorities must take adequate measures to avoid any mismanagement. This is a once-in-twelve-years event where millions visit the Ganga. The government must ensure proper arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said, underlining the cultural and religious significance of such events in India.

On a question about rumblings within the INDIA bloc, Farooq said,“The alliance is not just about contesting elections. It is about strengthening India and eliminating hatred. Those who believe this alliance exists only for parliamentary elections are mistaken. The alliance is permanent - it is for every day and every moment.”

Responding to questions about the dual governance structure, Farooq reiterated the demand for statehood, stating that the dual power structure in Jammu and Kashmir would stabilise once full statehood is restored.

On a controversy over a person facing a probe joining the National Conference, Farooq said,“I was unaware of his involvement in any case. We announced yesterday that until he is cleared of all charges, he will not be admitted into the party.”

