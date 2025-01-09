TCL Showcases Its Latest Display Innovations and Breakthroughs Across Smart Devices

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE, January 08, 2024 - TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, today showcases a diverse range of display technologies at CES 2025. This includes QD-Mini LED TVs, professional monitors, smart projectors, and RayNeo AR Glasses. Additionally, TCL unveils its latest AI advancements in new product categories and a comprehensive smart home ecosystem, underscoring its commitment to providing smarter and healthier lifestyles and inspiring greatness globally.



Revolutionizing Display Technologies

TCL's leadership in display innovation is highlighted by its flagship TCL X11K QD-Mini LED TV. This model redefines home entertainment with over 14,000 local dimming zones, delivering breathtaking clarity and visual precision. Enhanced by TCL’s All-domain Halo Control Technology, it offers a truly immersive viewing experience, bringing every frame to life with vivid detail. To complement these visuals, TCL has strategically partnered with Bang & Olufsen, a leader in luxury audio, to deliver their bespoke sound solution, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, which gives the users an experience as captivating as the visuals.



This collaboration also extends to the TCL A300 Series TV, a sleek and stylish choice with a premium audio experience. At the TCL booth, the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV, the 115” TCL QM891G (X955 MAX）, along with the Q85 Soundbar, is showcased as the perfect companion for large TVs with immersive audio performance. For gaming enthusiasts, the R83 Professional Monitor Series offers pixel-level precision, enhancing immersive gaming and creative excellence. These products highlight TCL’s dedication to catering to diverse consumer preferences, from expansive TVs to sophisticated and design-forward solutions.



The RayNeo X3 Pro Smart Glasses mark the arrival of the true AR era. With built-in computing power, the model eliminates the need for external devices, delivering enhanced performance in a compact, streamlined design. Additionally, TCL introduces the PLAYCUBE Projector, which redefines portable projection with style and versatility.



Pioneering AI-featured and Smart Connectivity

Among its exciting news at CES 2025, TCL introduces TCL Ai Me, the world’s first modular AI companion robot. Designed with a charming lifelike aesthetic and a detachable space capsule base, Ai Me is a concept product seamlessly blending companionship with smart living. It elevates daily life with natural interactions and personalized experiences, adapting to individual needs and enriching the user's lifestyle with its intelligent and interactive features.



As another highlight, TCL's flagship TV series is set to integrate Google's Gemini model, with plans to launch an all-new Google TV with Gemini capabilities in 2025. TCL is also showcasing an interactive demo in a dedicated showroom, unveiling the immersive and intelligent features with the help of the Gemini model on its TV, promising to transform home entertainment.



Leading the Way in Sustainability and Design

TCL’s CES pavilion embodies its commitment to user-centric design and innovation with a natural, stylish, and eco-conscious ambiance. Highlights include eco-friendly remote controls made from recycled tea leaves and cardboard furniture that underscores TCL’s emphasis on sustainable practices. Expanding its vision of intelligent and eco-friendly living, TCL also brings innovative products with smart and sustainable home solutions.



TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner redefines cooling with features that promote health, boost energy efficiency, and enhance convenience. Its liftable Fresh Air Inlet brings fresh outdoor air in, removes odors, and increases indoor oxygen levels. The energy-saving technology intelligently adjusts the operation frequency, while Smart Voice Control allows for hands-free operation without an internet connection.



Meanwhile, TCL FREE BUILT-IN Refrigerator transforms modern kitchens with its sleek, space-saving design and cutting-edge technologies that improve food preservation. Similarly, the P680 Washer-Dryer Set provides stackable solutions for compact spaces, featuring anti-wrinkle technology and intuitive cycles for optimal garment care.



Essential to TCL’s green efforts is its Smart Home Energy Management Solution (HEMS), integrating solar panels, energy storage, and heat pumps for efficient energy use.



Discover TCL at CES 2025:

● Date: January 7-10, 2025

● Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #17704





