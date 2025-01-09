FedEx Boosts Cross-Border E-Commerce Growth in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE, January 9, 2025 — Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a shipping solution ideal for packages weighing up to 20 kg. This new international, day-definite, service combines speed with competitive rates, connecting e-tailers in just 3-4 business days*.



The launch of FICP further enhances FedEx e-commerce capabilities, as e-tailers are increasingly seeking more diversified, cost-effective solutions to meet their customers’ evolving needs. The rapid growth of e-commerce is driven by a tech-savvy youth, supportive regulations, and strong investments in digital infrastructure. According to a report by Deloitte, the e-commerce sector in the Middle East is projected to grow from USD 39 billion in 2023 to USD 50 billion by 2025 .





“FedEx International Connect Plus offers e-tailers a reliable solution that balances speed and cost, enabling them to scale up and seize new cross-border opportunities,” said Nitin Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “At FedEx, our goal is to provide customers with a broad portfolio of tailored shipping solutions that meet their specific delivery needs. Combined with our digital tools, we empower e-commerce businesses to deliver an enhanced experience to their customers.”



FICP is further enhanced by digital capabilities, offering full tracking visibility for both e-tailers and their customers throughout the shipping journey. The service also includes notifications to package recipients and the flexibility to choose delivery location, date, and time, including weekend and evening deliveries*, via FedEx® Delivery Manager. This gives online shoppers greater visibility, control, and convenience over their e-commerce orders.



FICP also offers Picture Proof of Delivery (PPoD)* to provide visual confirmation of delivery and reassure recipients that their package has been delivered, even when they may not be at home to receive it.



To learn more about FedEx® International Connect Plus, please visit our UAE or Saudi Arabia websites.



* Availability of the service and transit time may vary depending on origin and destination post code. Choosing multiple-piece shipments could potentially lead to an increase in transit time.



