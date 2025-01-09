Dairy Enzyme Market Shaping From Growth To Value: $1.1 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dairy Enzyme Market

The Dairy Enzyme Size was at $574.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Developments in protein and genetic engineering have resulted in the improvement of economy, specificity, stability, and overall application potential of dairy enzymes. Dairy enzymes find application on plethora of platforms such as cheese, mayonnaise, panner, ice cream, and others. It is pertinent to note that millennials are now more concerned about transparency in dairy ingredient than any earlier generation. They demand food products with little or no artificial ingredients and synthetic chemicals. They also demand food products that undergo less processing. As a result, leading manufacturers focus on introducing clean label products that cater to such growing demands from millennials.Request Sample PDF Of This Report:In terms of value, North America occupied more than one-third of the global Dairy Enzyme Market Share for 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Dairy enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of dairy products. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which include enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization. Dairy enzymes are generally produced through fermentation process. Both fed-batch and continuous fermentation processes are commonly used for the commercial production of dairy enzymes across the world; however, dairy enzymes are also sourced from animals and plants.Buy Now:During the COVID-19 pandemic it was observed that almost all the sectors of the economy were adversely affected worldwide, and the dairy enzyme market have witnessed the same adverse effects due to the complete lockdown and the closure of the food chains, restaurants and the markets makes a negative impact on the market. Thus, despite growing influence of the pandemic or nearly every economic area the dairy enzyme market witnessed remarkable growth in the recent period. The COVID -19 outbreak has led to rise in the demand for healthy drinks such as yogurt that contains dairy enzymes in it. The dairy products are an excellent source of almost all the vitamins and nutrients which help in strengthening the immune system and keep the good digestion. It also provides an ample number of fibers contains a lower number of calories and decreases the risk of bones related issues. Furthermore, the increasing adoption among end user's industries due to its ability to improve the profile of the product and enhance the nutritional content are making positive impact on the dairy enzyme at the global level.The application of enzymes in dairy processing is governed by various national and international agencies across the world. For general purposes, the Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) and FAO/WHO Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) have framed guidelines for the usage of enzymes as food additives. AMFEP of Europe and Enzyme Technical Association (ETA) of the U.S. region also provide regulatory guidelines for the safe usage of food enzymes in the food & beverage industry. The global dairy enzymes market is expected to remain influenced by growing demand for processed dairy products across the world. Growth in Dairy Enzyme Market Trends of immobilized enzyme technology have further augmented Dairy Enzyme Market Growth. Furthermore, introduction of clean label dairy enzymes, owing to increase in concern of millennials toward dairy ingredient transparency have been striking a chord for the leading market players of the dairy enzymes market.For Purchase Enquiry at:The growing Dairy Enzyme Market Demand in dairy apllication owing to effective taste, flavor and preferences of the consumer is the key attraction for the leading market players with the huge investments in the industry. Also, the manufacturers are adopting new strategies to expand their operations in the market which are new product launches and product innovations provides Dairy Enzyme Market Opportunity to players. The new launches will be going to help the manufacturers to fulfill the need of their customers and ensures the better market coverage. Also, the increasing R&D efforts in the dairy enzyme industry is making positive impact to the marketThe global dairy enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the dairy enzyme market is segmented into lipase, carbohydrase, protease, esterase, catalase, transglutaminase, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into milk, cheese, ice cream and desserts, yogurt, whey, infant formula. Based on source, the Dairy Enzyme Market Analysis across microorganisms, animals, and plants. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Request For Customization:Key Findings of The StudyBy type, the carbohydrase, segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Dairy Enzyme Market Forecast period.On the basis of application, the cheese segment accounted for a major share in the dairy enzyme market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the dairy enzyme forecast period.Depending on source, the microorganism segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

