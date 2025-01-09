Sam Altman responds to sexual abuse allegations in lawsuit filed by sister

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, addressed a lawsuit in which his sister, Ann Altman, accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a decade.



Altman, along with his mother and two brothers, released a joint statement denying the accusations made by Ann Altman.



"All of these claims are utterly untrue," said the 39-year-old CEO in the statement posted on X.



The family explained that Ann Altman has rejected conventional mental health treatment and tends to "lash out" at family members who attempt to help her, making it "incredibly difficult" to care for her.



"Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being," the statement continued. "Annie receives monthly financial support, which we expect to continue for the rest of her life. Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us."



Ann Altman, now 30, filed a complaint in St. Louis federal court on Monday, claiming that the alleged abuse began when she was 3 years old and her brother was 12, taking place "several times per week" at their family home in Clayton, Missouri.

MENAFN09012025000045016755ID1109071644