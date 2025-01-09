UN Calls For $370 Mn In New Humanitarian Aid For Lebanon

Spanish UNIFIL peacekeepers forces patrol inside a military vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Al Mari, near the border with Israel, on January 7, 2025 (AFP photo)

Spanish UNIFIL peacekeepers forces patrol inside a military vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Al Mari, near the border with Israel, on January 7, 2025 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES - The United Nations joined the Lebanese on Tuesday to appeal for an additional $371.4 million in humanitarian aid for people displaced by the conflict between Israel and Hizbollah.

The extension builds on an initial aid appeal for $426 million launched in October, as all-out war flared between the two sides and sent hundreds of thousands in Lebanon fleeing their homes.

That appeal raised approximately $250 million, according to the UN.

Following nearly a year of exchanges of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah over the war in Gaza, Israel in September stepped up its bombing campaign and later sent troops into Lebanon.

After two months of warring, in which Hizbollah's influential chief Hassan Nasrallah and multiple other leaders were killed, a ceasefire deal was reached that went into effect in late November.

"While the cessation of hostilities offers hope, over 125,000 people remain displaced, and hundreds of thousands more face immense challenges rebuilding their lives," Imran Riza, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon, said in a statement Tuesday.

The additional funding "is urgently required to sustain life-saving efforts and prevent further deterioration of an already dire situation," he added.

The appeal is primarily aimed to assist an estimated one million Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian refugees affected by the conflict, funding a three-month period of emergency efforts through March 2025.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began on November 27, more than 800,000 displaced people in Lebanon have been able to return home, according to UN figures.