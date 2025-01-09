Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/5 Arrives In Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- In keeping with the efforts of Jordan, headed by King Abdullah II, to support the Palestinian brothers' steadfastness, the Jordanian field hospital South Gaza/5 crews, yesterday arrived in the Gaza Strip, to carry out their humanitarian and medical duties in providing aid and assistance to the people and brothers and to lessen the effects of human suffering in the Strip.In addition to 23 trucks carrying materials with the goal of establishing the first field hospital, the medical crews were escorted to the southern Gaza Strip by 17 trucks carrying medical, therapeutic, and relief aid to support the field hospital, which includes several medical specialties and is maintained by specialized and qualified crews with high experience and efficiency.The crews of the field hospital started making the required arrangements as soon as they arrived at the mission site. This was done in order to perform their duties and jobs as efficiently as possible and to start getting ready and setting up to receive guests in the near future.In addition to the mobile amputee support unit, the hospital's 126 medical, nursing, and administrative teams encompass specialists in general surgery, vascular surgery, neurology, plastic surgery and burns, orthopedics, pediatrics, maxillofacial surgery, internal medicine, gynecology, and premature birth.It is significant that today, having fulfilling its humanitarian and medical obligations to the people and brothers in the Strip, the Jordanian field hospital South Gaza/4 returned home.