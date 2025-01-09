King Sends Cable To Oman Sultan On Accession Anniversary

For Newspapers Only....Amman, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to the throne, expressing well wishes to him, and wishing the people of Oman further progress and prosperity.

