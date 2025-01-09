Golden Moment Wins World Sports Photography Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL: Thursday 9th January 2025, 7:00AM GMT

A photograph of Brazilian Surfer Gabriel Medina, which captures an incredible moment where athlete, spectacle and photographer come together in perfect harmony, has won this year's World Sports Photography Awards. The image was taken by Tahiti-based French Photographer Jerome Brouillet on the third day of the Surfing event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia.

This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Baseball, Equestrian, Golf, Racquet Sports and Football. More than 2200 professional sports photographers from over 96 countries around the world submitted more than 13000 images to this year's competition.

The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world's best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.

Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said“As a judge and sponsor of the 'World Sports Photography Awards,' I am once again inspired by the extraordinary talent and creativity showcased in this year's entries. Sports photography holds a unique power to freeze dynamic action and evoke profound emotion in a single frame, capturing stories that transcend the boundaries of the playing field. It's been thrilling to see the innovation and passion from this year's participants, setting a remarkable standard for the years to come,” Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB, the trusted platform for photographers to buy, sell, and trade used photo and video gear.

The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the World Sports Photography Awards website.

