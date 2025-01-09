Computing Sector Revenue To Reach Qr265m In 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: experts at the global research and analytical Statista have indicated that Qatar's computing market revenue is projected to amount to $72.67m (QR265.22m) in 2025.

A report released by the portal notes that this revenue results in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35 percent, eventuating in a projected market volume of $82.92m (302.63m) by

2029.

Qatar continues to have a positive impact on digital innovation and transformation, diversifying its and bolstering the computing and technology industry.

Earlier, sources told The Peninsula that integrating rapidly enhancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) enhances Qatar's well-established position to digitise 90 percent of its public services, augmenting its GDP growth and drawing foreign investment in addition to driving sustainable goals and gearing for the“future-ready” digital ecosystem.

As the trends are expected to continue, there is a projected upsurge in demand for digital skills, especially in areas like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and software development.

Researchers state that Qatar is currently experiencing developments in the computing and tech industry by exploring opportunities for productive individuals, given the right educational background across various realms including robotics, medical sciences, and sustainable farming.

Google Cloud launched its operations in the country nearly two years ago, the first-ever in the GCC market.

Officials underscored that the outlet will generate employment opportunities in the region and help Qatar towards its digital transformation.

The cloud computing platform currently invests across several countries and regions as an underlying principle in fostering innovation and growth.

On the other hand, Microsoft Qatar officials have mentioned that the firm is working towards transformation and a mission to accelerate its journey of cutting-edge innovation with Qatar's national strategic vision 2030.

During a recent AI tour event organised by the cloud platform, officials highlighted that the sector will boost Qatar's GDP growth by 2.3 percent and generate $5bn in revenue by 2030.

With a projected market volume of $20,900m in 2025, Statista indicates that the highest revenue in the computing sector is generated by China.

The data also projects that the number of users is expected to increase to 525.3k users by 2029 as the user penetration in the market will be 14.6 percent in 2025 and is expected to hit 18.9 percent in the next four years.

Meanwhile, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to amount to $184.20 (QR675.91), the report added.