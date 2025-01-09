Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Fan Packages For Formula 1 2025 Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, yesterday announced the launch of its 2025 fan packages, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the F1.

After an incredible 2024 season and an exciting Qatar GP race, fans are now able to secure their seats for the upcoming F1 season and the home race; the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025.

With more than 150,000 fans attending, the 2024 Qatar GP was the stage of some epic challenges, particularly between McLaren and Ferrari fighting it out for the Constructor Champions. The race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the 2024 F1 World Champion. The thrill is back this year, where fans will see Lewis Hamilton in Red racing for his first season with Ferrari, all taking place at the iconic Lusail International Circuit from November 28-30 2025.

The fan packages entail four categories: Main Grandstand, North Grandstand, T16 Grandstand, and General Admission Lusail Hill. All packages are available at qatarairways/f1.

The packages are designed to inspire fans from start to finish, where, along with this once-in-a-lifetime racing experience, fans will fly to Doha with Qatar Airways and stay in a world-leading 4 or 5-star hotel, for a minimum of three days, including breakfast.

These packages give motorsport enthusiasts a front-row seat to the race and an opportunity to indulge in world-renowned Qatari hospitality. The packages are inclusive of return flights with Qatar Airways, and three-day race tickets.

Qatar Airways Holidays & Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds said:“With the success of last year's fan travel packages, are thrilled to launch packages for 2025 nearly a year in advance, giving F1 enthusiasts plenty of time to plan ahead and secure their spot. The 2025 Fan Packages will ensure an unforgettable experience for those who travel to Qatar for one of the most exciting weekends of 2025. Motorsport enthusiasts from more than 80 countries will benefit from great savings with these Qatar Airways Holidays packages.”

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on the flights, plus on the total package value, redeeming packages using Cash and Avios.

Fans can also add airport transfers and tours to the package, to enjoy Qatar's world-class hospitality and explore the country. Super Early Bird promotions with up to 20% savings are available until February 12, 2025, with the next phase Early Bird promotion offering up to 10% saving launching from February 13 to March 19, 2025.

Book now and take full advantage of these limited-time promotions found at: qatarairways/f1.

With clear skies and sunshine all year round, fans can enjoy an unforgettable holiday in Doha, along with the racing thrill at Lusail International Circuit during Qatar GP race weekend.

Tickets also include access to post-race concerts. Qatar is perfect for all types of travellers and has proven itself to be the capital of sport events with the Qatar GP coming back for its fourth year.