Odisha Will Be Developed Into A Mega IT Hub: Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (IANS) The Union and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that Odisha will be transformed into a mega IT hub in the next two to three years.

Speaking to persons here, Vaishnaw said that following the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he held detailed discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the issue.

"We will transform Odisha into a mega IT hub in the two to three years. The youth will be prepared by imparting training in Information Technology, Electronics, Semiconductor, AI, latest machine learning, IoT and Industry 4.0 and develop Odisha as a major IT hub," the Union Minister added.

The Union Minister also told the media persons that he and CM Majhi held a detailed discussion on the issue and the first step in this regard will be taken within the next few months.

Vaishnaw also said that the 'Chip to Startup' programme is being organised at four technical institutions: IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, IIIT Bhubaneswar and Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur, for the development of IT startups in Odisha.

The Central government is also planning to establish a world-class IT training institute in the state.

CM Majhi has given the assurances to provide suitable land and all possible other assistance for the setting up of the institution in the state.

The Chief Minister also sought the help of the Union Minister for the setting up of the semiconductor industry in Odisha.

Union Minister Vaishnaw also asserted that the BJP government had promised during the 2024 general elections that the party after coming to power will ensure investment worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the development of Railways in Odisha.

He also informed that work on projects worth more than Rs 73,000 crore has already been under progress in the state.

As per reports, Vaishnaw said during the discussions with CM Majhi that the Railways will take up many new railway projects in Odisha in the next five years.

The government sources also claimed that 1,827-km-long railway lines were constructed in Odisha between 2014 and 2024, which is more than the railway network of Sri Lanka.

During this period, 427 rail under-bridges have also been constructed.

As many as six Vande Bharat trains are running in Odisha while 59 stations will be upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.