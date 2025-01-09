عربي


Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Strengthening Co-Op On National Security And Counterterrorism

1/9/2025 9:05:47 AM

Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Ramil Usubov, and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, met in Baku to discuss key national security issues and enhance cooperation in countering terrorism and other transnational threats, Azernews reports.

The discussions centered on measures to ensure national security, focusing particularly on the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal migration, and transnational organized crime. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration to maintain regional stability and security.

Attendees included Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, along with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran, Ali Alizade, and Iranian Charge d'affaires, Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan.

This high-level exchange reflects Azerbaijan and Iran's ongoing commitment to enhancing bilateral efforts in tackling shared security challenges.

AzerNews

