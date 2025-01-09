Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Strengthening Co-Op On National Security And Counterterrorism
Akbar Novruz
Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, Ramil Usubov,
and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali
Akbar Ahmadian, met in Baku to discuss key national security issues
and enhance cooperation in countering terrorism and other
transnational threats, Azernews reports.
The discussions centered on measures to ensure national
security, focusing particularly on the fight against terrorism,
drug trafficking, illegal migration, and transnational organized
crime. Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening
collaboration to maintain regional stability and security.
Attendees included Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of
Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the
Presidential Administration, along with Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Iran, Ali Alizade, and Iranian Charge d'affaires, Seyed Jafar
Aghaei Maryan.
This high-level exchange reflects Azerbaijan and Iran's ongoing
commitment to enhancing bilateral efforts in tackling shared
security challenges.
