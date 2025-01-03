Bitget Announces The Launch Of ZEREBROUSDT Futures Trading With 75X Leverage And Support For Trading Bots

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the launch of ZEREBROUSDT futures trading with a maximum leverage of 75x, along with support for futures trading bots. Trading commenced on January 2, 2025, at 22:00 (UTC+8).

Users can access ZEREBROUSDT futures trading through the official website or the Bitget APP .

ZEREBROUSDT futures allow users to trade the underlying asset ZEREBRO, with USDT as the settlement asset.

Bitget offers a variety of futures trading products to cater to diverse trading needs:



USDT-M Futures: Using USDT for all pairs, allowing multiple currency pairs to share the same account equity, profit, loss, and risks.

Coin-M Futures: Directly using cryptocurrency as collateral. USDC-M Futures: Trading with USDC as the settlement asset.

With advanced trading tools, high leverage options, and innovative features like futures trading bots, Bitget empowers users to enhance their trading strategies and maximize their potential.

