Nomination Period For Participation In Bilaraby Summit Extended To Jan 10

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: BilArabi, an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), has announced the extension of the nomination period for speakers at the BilArabi Summit until January 10, with the aim of providing the opportunity for the largest possible number of inspiring and innovative ideas for Arabic speakers.

In special remarks to QNA, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at QF Hisham Nourin indicated that this decision comes within the framework of QF's commitment to supporting hope makers and positive change, and providing an opportunity for applicants with innovative ideas and scientific innovations to participate in the summit.

Nourin added that BilArabi initiative is in line with QF's vision of developing creativity and stimulating positive transformations within societies. It also reflects QF's role in providing platforms that enhance knowledge exchange and find solutions to global challenges. He noted that the initiative seeks to build an integrated knowledge society that is consistent with Arab and Islamic values and promotes critical thinking from a contemporary perspective.

He pointed out that the summit will enable distinguished and innovative people to spread their ideas. Through BilArabi, QF seeks to provide an incubator environment for inspiring ideas and to deliver the voices of positive change makers to horizons that transcend geographical borders, he added.

The“BilArabi” initiative is a comprehensive platform that combines annual regional events and digital content. It aims to highlight Arabic-speaking thought leaders and innovators, encourage creative discussions, and build a community focused on cooperation and exchange of experiences. Those wishing to participate can submit their nominations via a five-minute video clip, including a brief about the speaker, his idea, and its importance, through the link: before January 10, 2025.

The initiative launched a competition in September 2024 to design its logo, which attracted more than 1,500 entries from the Arab world. The winning design will be announced and its owner honored during the summit scheduled to be held in April 2025 in Doha.