Amiri Guard Celebrates Graduation Of New Recruits From Foundation Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: In the presence of Commander of the Amiri Guard Lt. Gen. Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani, the Amiri Guard School celebrated on Wednesday morning the graduation of the new recruits from the foundation course No. 37.

The ceremony, which was held at the Lahsniyeh camp, was also attended by the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, the Inspector General, and several assistants to the Commander of the Amiri Guard, as well as commanders and officers of departments and units, attended the ceremony.

At the start of the event, Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School Captain Hamad Abdullah Al Nabit said that the Recruits' Course is a foundational program designed to instill values of discipline and loyalty in its members.

He pointed out that the course aims to develop patience and confidence, and enhance physical, psychological, and mental capabilities by training recruits in military discipline and organization.

Thus ensuring that recruits become capable and qualified to perform their duties with efficiency and sincerity.

The Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School praised the distinguished level demonstrated by the course members during the closing show, reflecting the experience and skills they gained throughout the 16-week course period.

The graduates showcased movement formations, most notably the formation of the Amiri Guard logo and word on the field. The segments also included a display of organizational infantry movements that reflected professionalism and precision in performance.

At the end, the Commander of the Amiri Guard honoured top graduates and wished them all the success.