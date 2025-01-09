Azerbaijan Slams Armenian Foreign Minister's Claims As Blatant Historical Distortion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's of Foreign Affairs has dismissed recent remarks by Armenian Foreign Ararat Mirzoyan as a deliberate distortion of historical facts, Azernews reports.

During a press on January 8, 2025, Mirzoyan commented on the Western Azerbaijan Community and the deportation of Azerbaijanis from present-day Armenia, prompting a sharp response from Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

“The claims made by the Armenian Foreign Minister...are a falsification of history by Armenia,” Hajizada said, emphasizing the systematic oppression and expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands over the past two centuries.

He pointed to historical records of mass relocations of Armenians to the South Caucasus and the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from what is now Armenia. Hajizada highlighted key periods, including the forced deportation of 150,000 Azerbaijanis between 1948-1953 and the ethnic cleansing campaign of 1987-1991, which displaced over 250,000 Azerbaijanis.

He refuted Mirzoyan's claim that compensation had been paid to those deported, labeling it "completely unfounded" and citing the deaths of 216 Azerbaijanis during the 1987-1991 deportations as evidence of the brutal nature of these actions.

Hajizada also criticized the Armenian government's portrayal of the Western Azerbaijan Community as a "territorial claim" and its ongoing denial of the rights of displaced Azerbaijanis to return to their historical lands.

“Armenia's goal of 'Armenianization' of Azerbaijani territories and preventing the return of Azerbaijanis in every way is a vivid example of its discriminatory policies,” Hajizada said, pointing to statements by former Armenian leaders, including Levon Ter-Petrosyan, that openly justified ethnic cleansing.

He further condemned Armenia's alleged misuse of international law, highlighting its refusal to withdraw armed forces from Azerbaijani territories following the 2020 war and continued militarization in the region.

Hajizada urged Armenia to engage in dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community and facilitate the peaceful, dignified, and safe return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their lands.“The practical indicator that Armenia has given up the concept of 'ethnic incompatibility'...can only be through creating conditions for the members of the Western Azerbaijan Community to return to their historical lands,” he concluded.