AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For Q4 And 2024 Full Year

In 2024, more than 13 million tons of cargo and 8 million passengers passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. The annual number of cargo volume increased by 4.4% and number of passengers 3.6%. The number of vessel calls increased by 1.4% to 7127 visits. The number of passengers between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 2.1% and the number of vehicles by 3.6%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by 4.3%, the utility rate was 60%.

Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinn Port, commented on the results: "The fourth quarter has been positive in terms of operational volumes. Cargo flows have continued to increase, the total increase was 12%. Dry bulk, including grain and crushed stone, showed the largest growth among cargo types. Container and ro-ro volumes have also increased for several quarters in a row and show an increase in import-export. The number of cargo ship visits increased by 18.5%. The 5% increase in the number of passengers is also pleasing. For the first time after many years, we had an opportunity to welcome cruise passengers again at Christmas time. Both, the number of passengers and vehicles increased showing a good result in passenger ferry shipping."

"We consider the past year 2024 to be a success in terms of operational volumes. Recovery of cargo volumes is obvious, and the results have exceeded our expectations. The total number of passengers shows growth at a predicted level, and the number of visits by cruise ships has also increased," said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q4 and the full year are presented in the following table. The data for Q4 2024 is preliminary as at 9 January 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.