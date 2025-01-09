Kyiv Set To Change Transportation Operations During Air Raid Alerts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv authorities are working on several options for updating safety protocols for ground public during air raid alerts.

This was announced by Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko during a TV broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Kyiv is the only city in Ukraine where transportation stops during air raid alerts. We understand that the capital will remain a constant target for Russian attacks. Therefore, we are now considering several options for changing the safety protocols for the city's passengers. For example, transportation may be stopped in specific zones or only when there are threats from particular types of weapons," Tkachenko said.

According to him, both military and civilian experts are involved in the process.

"The decision must be balanced. In any case, we cannot compromise the safety of Kyiv residents," the Head of the City Military Administration emphasized.

Tkachenko also noted that the curfew in Kyiv will not be reviewed. "Military necessity remains. This issue is not currently on the agenda," he stated.

7, Tymur Tkachenko announced plans to raise the issue of ground public transportation operations during air raid alerts at the next meeting of Kyiv's Defense Council.