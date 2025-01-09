Explore Linda Freeny's World Of Thrilling Mysteries: Website Now Live!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Linda Freeny , a celebrated mystery and thriller author, is thrilled to announce the launch of her official website: lindafreenynovelsandscripts. The website gives fans and new readers a central hub to explore her captivating novels, watch exclusive book trailers, and stay updated on her latest projects.Originally hailing from England, Linda has spent many years as an American citizen, drawing inspiration from literary icons like Agatha Christie, Mary Higgins Clark, and Sidney Sheldon. Her works are known for their elaborate plots, unexpected twists, and deeply human characters. Beyond her novels, Linda has successfully adapted five of her books into screenplays and continues to expand her portfolio.One of the highlights of her new website is the trailer for her thrilling novel,“Nobody's Angel”. This story follows Detective David Kincaid as he investigates the murder of a Jane Doe found in a New York alleyway. His persistent pursuit of justice leads him back to his hometown, where past loves and haunting secrets collide. David's commitment is put to the ultimate test as he unearths devastating betrayals and a dangerous steroid ring.Linda Freeny's website also features details about her other novels:You Can Run But You Can't Hide: A pulse-pounding story of survival and revenge.Undercurrent: A suspenseful exploration of buried secrets and redemption.The Dogs of Lenin: A doomed love story of Lisa Danton and Grant ChandlerBeyond writing, Linda shares her life with her husband, breeding and raising champion German Shepherds-a passion that reflects her love for loyalty and strength, traits often mirrored in her unforgettable characters.Discover Linda Freeny's world of suspense and creativity today. To explore her stories, view special content, and become a part of her expanding readership, go toAbout Explora Books :Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

