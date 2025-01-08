HARMAN Redefines In-Cabin Experiences, Turning Cars Into Intelligent, Empathetic Companions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

ES 2025 – LAS VEGAS, January 8, 2025 /3BL/ – Imagine stepping into a car that doesn't just respond to your commands but understands your needs, adapts to your preferences, and creates an environment that understands and uniquely engages with you. HARMAN , the automotive leader and subsidiary of Co., Ltd., is making that vision a reality. At CES 2025, HARMAN is unveiling the next evolution of its groundbreaking innovations-a suite of intelligent, contextual technologies and products that are redefining what it means to drive and ride in a car.

It's no secret that the automotive industry is undergoing a consumer-technology revolution. Expectations for vehicles are no longer limited to performance and reliability; today's drivers and passengers demand integrated, personalized experiences akin to the smart devices they use daily. And for years, HARMAN has been at the forefront of in-cabin innovation, turning the car into a connected, responsive hub of activity. HARMAN's products like Ready Upgrade , Ready Care , and Ready Display , infuse vehicles with a“brain,”“senses,” and a“voice.” More recently, HARMAN leveraged sensors and feedback loops in automotive products such as Seat Sonic for immersive audio, Ready Vision for augmented reality displays, and Ready Connect for ubiquitous connectivity to the outside world.

Now, HARMAN is propelling the industry further once again. With the latest enhancements to its Ready product portfolio being unveiled at CES 2025, HARMAN is making cars not only smarter but empathetic.

First, HARMAN introduces“Luna,” an avatar powered by Ready Engage , its new emotionally intelligent AI system.“Luna” personalizes interactions through voice and visuals, fostering a natural and intuitive bond between occupants and technology. Integrated with the advanced Ready Vision products, including the award-winning QVUE windshield display, it delivers immersive augmented reality features like dynamic street visualization and transparent hood views to elevate safety, comfort, and engagement. Fully customizable by each automaker, the Ready Engage AI system redefines the in-cabin experience by deeply connecting to its occupants' needs and environments.

Helping to power these innovations are HARMAN's Ready Upgrade cockpit domain controllers and HARMAN central compute unit (CCU) platforms. These serve as the "brain" behind intelligent in-cabin experiences, seamlessly integrating products like Ready Engage into vehicles. Ready Upgrade reduces development cycles and costs with turnkey solutions, enabling software updates as fast as every 3 months and vehicle launch updates in as little as 6 months. HARMAN's collaboration with HL Klemove takes this innovation further, delivering a light CCU based on HARMAN Ready Upgrade and HL Klemove's Level 2 software stack and ADAS sensor set. This collaboration unites HARMAN's deep in-cabin expertise and HL Klemove's market-proven ADAS solutions. In the next level of their collaboration, HARMAN and HL Klemove are now developing a product-grade CCU platform that will integrate their latest cockpit and ADAS feature sets and offer automakers shorter time to market and full flexibility to customize.

“HARMAN is pioneering the next frontier in automotive technology by translating user states and situational understanding into truly contextual in-cabin experiences,” said Armin Prommersberger, Chief Technology Officer at HARMAN International.“HARMAN's portfolio of intelligent solutions is the most comprehensive in the industry, and our products go beyond proven, technical excellence. We help OEMs deliver differentiation and deeper engagement for their customers, making us the transformation partner of choice for automakers.”

At CES 2025, HARMAN will demonstrate its newest products, each designed to work individually and together as integrated solutions. HARMAN's suite of Ready products redefine in-cabin experiences with innovations that adapt to evolving consumer and automaker needs. Other highlights include:

A New Frontier for Safety and Comfort

HARMAN's Ready portfolio brings vehicles to life with empathetic, in-cabin systems that understand and adapt to driver and passenger needs. By integrating advanced sensors, actuators, and immersive displays, these technologies support safe and more comfortable journeys. The Ready Care in-cabin monitoring product takes empathy to the next level, using AI and neuroscience to monitor a driver's cognitive and visual load as well as breathing rate to detect distraction or drowsiness, offering real-time, tailored interventions to reduce stress and enhance focus. Meanwhile, the new Ready Aware vehicle-to-network (V2N) software-as-a-service (SaaS) product adds situational intelligence by delivering precise, machine-learning-powered alerts that anticipate road hazards and enhance decision-making, creating a driving experience that feels smarter, safer, and more personalized. HARMAN's Ready Display , powered by Samsung Neo QLED, now features boosted brightness levels-critical in automotive environments for optimal visibility in varying light conditions.

Connected Mobility-Anytime, Anywhere

HARMAN's Ready Connect suite of telematics control units (TCUs) infuses intelligence and empathy into connectivity by ensuring vehicles remain reliably connected, even in remote areas. By enabling modular upgrades from 4G to 5G and then from 5G to satellite communication, Ready Connect keeps vehicles in touch with the world while reducing development complexity for automakers. Achieving an industry-first milestone by bringing satellite communication to a TCU, Ready Connect supports entertainment, productivity, and situational awareness, fostering a driving experience where technology understands and responds to the needs of its occupants at any moment.

Your Software and Implementation Partner for Automotive Intelligence

HARMAN's Ready Link Marketplace offers tailored in-car apps, services, and features, enabling automakers to unlock recurring revenue and extend vehicle lifecycles. With over 150 apps and value-driven features like predictive adaptive cruise control, automakers can enhance user engagement and deliver personalized, evolving experiences. Supporting this, HARMAN Automotive Engineering Services (AES) bridges integration challenges by ensuring efficient deployment of software-driven products, enabling automakers to bring solutions to market faster and more effectively.

Driving the Future of Contextually Intelligent In-Vehicle Experiences Today

HARMAN's Ready portfolio redefines in-cabin experiences with innovations that adapt to evolving consumer and automaker needs. By combining Samsung's consumer-tech expertise with HARMAN's automotive innovation, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, intuitive, and empathetic technologies for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.

Each of these products will be on display as HARMAN returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2025. For more information, visit the HARMAN CES 2025 press kit .

