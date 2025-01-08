US Coast Guard Announces Operation RENEW 2025 To Maintain Heating Oil Supply

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BOSTON, USA – In preparation for the 2025 winter season, the First US Coast Guard District has launched Operation Reliable for Northeast Winters 2025, emphasizing the critical role of maintaining the flow of heating oil to the Northeast region.

This operation is pivotal for the well-being of over 33 million residents, as the Northeast consumes 85 percent of the nation's heating oil, with 90 percent of this delivered via Coast Guard-maintained waterways.

With some assets undergoing maintenance and upgrades, the Coast Guard has strategically adjusted its operations to focus resources where they are most needed. The highest priority mission will be on maintaining an uninterrupted supply of heating oil.

“Our dedication to safeguarding Northeastern communities by facilitating the delivery of heating oil and other essential supplies is paramount,” said Lt. Samantha Corcoran, public affairs officer for the First District.

As Operation RENEW 2025 progresses, the Coast Guard will continue to adapt its strategies to meet the demands of the winter season, ensuring that the Northeast's maritime transportation system remains robust and responsive to the needs of the communities it serves.

