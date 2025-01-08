ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY TO HOST ITALY ON THE MOVE 2025 SIDE EVENT DURING J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event showcases Italy as leading competitive hub for investments in biotech, healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, and includes experts discussing private and public/institutional opportunities in the €270 Billion Italian life sciences sector 1

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote opportunities in Italy in 2025,

the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will be hosting the eighth edition of "Italy on the Move," a side event of the 43rd annual Healthcare Conference 2025. The event will take place at INNOVIT (710 Sansome Street), San Francisco's Italian Innovation and Culture Hub, starting at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Opening remarks at the event will be from the Ambassador of Italy to the U.S. H.E. Mariangela Zappia

and Consul General of Italy in San Francisco Sergio Strozzi .

The Italian life sciences ecosystem overview will be provided by Keynote Speaker Mauro Battocchi,

the Director General for the Promotion of the Italy System at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who noted, "With a turnover of 270bn euros (equivalent to 11% of the country's GDP), Lifesciences are a powerhouse of the Italian economy. Thriving pharma, biotech and medical devices industries have attracted nearly 50 life science multinationals to set base in Italy for their productions and R&D activities. But there's ample room for growth! "Italy on the Move," organized by the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Italian Trade Agency (and hosted, in conjunction with the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, at the Italian Innovation Center in Silicon Valley – INNOVIT) is the place to get to know more about the potentials the Italian life science ecosystems have to offer to international scientists, researchers, companies and investors."

Ambassador Zappia said, "Italy's life sciences sector is large and fast growing, encompassing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices represent the third most significant Italian export in the world, well before more iconic "Made in Italy" goods, such as apparels or wines. We cannot think of a better partner than the United States."

Consul General Strozzi emphasized, "Italy on the Move is the event in San Francisco where US Healthcare Companies and Investors can meet Italian Companies to partner with or to invest in. It represents a unique occasion to know more about Italy ranking as 1st among the EU economies by pharma CDMO manufacturing value and 4th worldwide by patents productivity in Life Sciences [2] . I invite all American Life Sciences leaders and investors to join us at INNOVIT."

"Since 2016,

Italy on the Move

has been the

annual

appointment with the Italian life sciences industry

in the United States," said Erica Di Giovancarlo, ITA's Trade Commissioner in New York and Executive Director of the U.S. Network. "For this 8th edition, we are proud to present some of the best players in the Italian industry alongside relevant American counterparts, with the opportunity to get to know innovative SMEs and startups during a

dedicated

pitch event."

The event will also include a panel discussion, "Navigating Transatlantic Partnerships in Life Sciences," moderated by Audrey Greenberg , Founder of the Center for Breakthrough Medicines and CEO and Founder of AG Capital Advisors.

Panelists include leading life sciences executives:



Frederick Beddingfield - CEO, Rubedo Life Sciences

Fulvio Renoldi Bracco - CEO, Bracco Imaging

Elcin Barker Ergun - CEO and Member of the Board, Menarini Group

Karthic Jayaraman - Partner and Co-Head of Global Healthcare, TPG Capital

Pierluigi Paracchi - CEO, Co-Founder and Chairman, Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA )

Maria Cristina Porta - General Director, ENEA Tech and Biomedical Riccardo Zagaria - CEO, DOC Pharma

In addition, five key Italian startups will provide pitch presentations, specifically Aavantgarde , Butterfly Decisions , Cellply , Medlea , and Sibylla Biotech .

About the Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency is the government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of "Made in Italy" products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA's headquarters are based in Rome, and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as "Trade Promotion Offices" of

the Embassies or Consulates of Italy.

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

About INNOVIT

The Italian Innovation and Culture Hub INNOVIT is a strategic initiative of the Italian Government for the promotion of the Country System's innovation in the United States. Its mission is to foster the Italian innovative companies, startups and tech ecosystems by connecting them with the Silicon Valley and US ones.

Web: innovitsf

LinkedIn: innovitsf

Media Contact for Event Queries and Attendance

Peter Collins

[email protected]

908-499-1200

__________________________

1

Assolombarda. (2024, July). La rilevanza della filiera Life Science in Lombardia Accessed 1 January 2024.

2

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED