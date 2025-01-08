Actian Listed As An Honorable Mention In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Cloud Database Management Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian , the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, announced it has been recognized as an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner Cloud Database Management Systems Magic Quadrant for the first time.

Gartner Magic Quadrants identify and analyze the most relevant providers in a based on their execution and vision. The Cloud Database Management Systems Magic Quadrant evaluated vendors that fully managed cloud database management systems services for some or all operational and analytical use cases.



By 2028, Gartner projects that database platform-as-a-service spending will account for 78% of the market. In addition, on-premises solutions continue to grow, which underscores the significance of on-premises and hybrid solutions for certain segments.

Given this evolving landscape, Actian believes it is well-positioned to help customers navigate these complexities. This hybrid environment is where Actian excels, enabling customers to integrate, govern, analyze, and manage data seamlessly across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

The report also notes, "Overall, Actian provides a range of products and solutions that are trusted by customers, flexible (they run on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid), and easy to use. Its products provide an integrated data platform that supports solutions in multiple industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, transportation, logistics, communications and retail."



"Organizations require cloud database solutions that support both transactional and analytical workloads, integrate seamlessly with existing data ecosystems, and enable efficient data management across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments," said Emma McGrattan, CTO of Actian. "This recognition highlights our commitment to providing trusted, flexible, and easy-to-use data solutions with seamless data integration and enhanced interoperability across the entire data ecosystem to help our customers unlock new opportunities and innovate."

