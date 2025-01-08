Credit-Fueled Surge: New Vehicle Sales In Brazil Climb 14.15% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Federation of Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) reported a significant uptick in new vehicle sales for 2024. The Brazilian automotive saw a 14.15% increase, with total sales reaching 2.63 million units.



Expanded credit offerings in the sector primarily drove this growth. Fenabrave's data, based on vehicle registrations from traffic authorities, revealed a 31% expansion in automotive credit for 2024.



However, the federation expects this growth to slow down in 2025 due to rising interest rates. For cars and light commercial vehicles, 61% of sales in 2024 were financed. The market for hybrid and electric vehicles experienced a remarkable 81% growth.



This category, which includes motorcycles, trucks, and electric buses, totaled 185,900 units sold. Fenabrave projects a more modest 5% increase in overall vehicle sales for 2025, estimating 2.76 million units.



Arcelio Alceu dos Santos Junior, Fenabrave's new president for 2025-2027, expressed cautious optimism about the market's future. He highlighted positive expectations for the motorcycle segment, forecasting sales of 93,090 units in 2025, a 10% increase.







The pent-up demand from 2024's production shortfall in Manaus, caused by parts shortages during the drought, drives this growth. Santos Junior noted that motorcycles have become a second vehicle for many families, contributing to the segment's growth.



December 2024 alone saw 257,400 new vehicles licensed, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, marking a 3.6% increase compared to December 2023.



The automotive industry's performance reflects Brazil 's economic landscape, showcasing resilience amid challenges. As the market evolves, it adapts to changing consumer needs and environmental concerns, evidenced by the rise in electric and hybrid vehicle sales.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109069824