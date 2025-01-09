South Korea's President Yoon's Lawyers File For Injunction Against 2Nd Detention Warrant

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 9 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's lawyers said on Thursday they have filed for an injunction against a second warrant to detain him over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yun Gap-geun and other members of the impeached president's defence team made the remark during a meeting with foreign news outlets, saying the request was filed with the Constitutional Court, along with a request for adjudication on a competence dispute, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant on Tuesday after investigators filed for an extension of their initial warrant that expired the previous day.

An attempt to execute the warrant last Friday failed after Yoon's bodyguards blocked investigators from entering the official presidential residence.

A second attempt is expected to be made in the coming days.

"The judge who issued the first and second warrants and the judge who dismissed our objection (to the first warrant) not only made wrong legal interpretations but are making wrong legal applications," Yun said. "There are inferences and exaggerated interpretations of the law that make it highly likely to be illegal."

The legal team took the same steps against the first warrant but the Constitutional Court did not take action on either request before the warrant expired.

Yun relayed some of the president's thoughts as he remains out of the public eye since being impeached by the National Assembly on December 14.

"President Yoon is healthy in appearance and is worrying that his intended aim in declaring martial law will not be achieved," the lawyer said. "He is hoping this too will become an opportunity for the Republic of Korea's development as a part of history."

Asked what Yoon had intended to achieve, Yun said the president "believes the martial law imposition is playing a role in creating the mood for our people to rise to their feet."

On whether Yoon plans to attend the first oral arguments for his impeachment trial next Tuesday, Yun said there are other issues to be resolved first and nothing has been decided yet.