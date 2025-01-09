Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: A Qatari armed forces aircraft arrived at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, January 9, 2025, carrying humanitarian aid including 31 tons of food provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.
This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.
Read Also
Fanar leads Arabic AI innovation, bridging culture and technology
Plans afoot to automate some services of govt service centres
Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Strategy and Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 launched
Strong cold wind, misty fog, and high seas for weekend, warns Qatar Meteorology
This is the fourth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the ninth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for our brothers in Syria.
MENAFN09012025000063011010ID1109072193
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.