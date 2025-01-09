Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari aircraft arrived at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, January 9, 2025, carrying humanitarian aid including 31 tons of food provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.



This is the fourth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the ninth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for our brothers in Syria.