عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge

Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus As Part Of Air Bridge


1/9/2025 6:03:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Qatari armed forces aircraft arrived at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, January 9, 2025, carrying humanitarian aid including 31 tons of food provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This assistance comes as a continuation of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to provide relief to Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.

Read Also
  • Fanar leads Arabic AI innovation, bridging culture and technology
  • Plans afoot to automate some services of govt service centres
  • Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Strategy and Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 launched
  • Strong cold wind, misty fog, and high seas for weekend, warns Qatar Meteorology

This is the fourth Qatari plane to land at Damascus International Airport, and the ninth within the Qatari air bridge, which confirms the State of Qatar's great interest and full support for our brothers in Syria.

MENAFN09012025000063011010ID1109072193


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search