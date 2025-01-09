Ektaa Kapoor's Family Trip With Son Ravie & Nephew Laksshya Is All About Smiles

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Ektaa Kapoor is currently spending some downtime with his family in Jaipur. The producer is accompanied by his son Ravie, and nephew Laksshya during the holiday. Ektaa Kapoor recently treated the netizens a sneak peek into her trip on social media.

She took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and posted a short clip where Laksshya can be seen holding Ravie's hand

while Ektaa Kapoor asks the two to for the camera.

Previously, Ektaa Kapoor dropped another fun on social where she was seen enjoying a car ride with Ravie, and Laksshya.

Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor recently made headlines for slamming prominent television actor Ram Kapoor. She used the stories section of her Instagram account for sharing a cryptic note that went, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'...... but there is dignity in silence.” While she did not take any names, it was clear who she was pointing towards.

Ektaa Kapoor's latest remark was in reaction to Ram Kapoor's comment on the kissing scene on the show "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain". Ram Kapoor stated that he had asked Ektaa Kapoor if she was sure about the scene between him and Sakshi Tanwar, however, the producer did not back down.

During a recent media interaction, Ram Kapoor was quoted saying, "Ektaa is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ektaa, 'Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai (This has not happened on television before); it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together... but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Then I told Sakshi that, look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me."