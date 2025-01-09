Ministry Of Commerce And Industry's Strategy And Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the presence of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the of Commerce and Industry's Strategy and Qatar National Strategy 2024-2030 was launched at Qatar National Centre today, January 9, 2025.

Delivering the opening speech Minister of Commerce and H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani highlighted the Ministry's strategy which focuses on enhancing and developing the commercial, and industrial sectors.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry Strategy 2024-2030 represents an ambitious roadmap that supports Qatar's sustainable development goals to achieve balanced and inclusive economic growth aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and in line with the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3).

The event was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and senior officials. During the event a video presenting key indicators of the strategy was shown.

The Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030 aims to enhance a resilient and diversified industrial future characterized by increased value, innovation, sustainable growth, and strong private sector participation.

The strategy has been designed using a results-based strategic planning methodology. This framework aligns each initiative with specific outcomes, which are tracked through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and the initiatives measured using smart objectives.

It includes 60 major projects within the framework of results-based strategic planning, with key performance indicators to ensure specific and measurable objectives are achieved.

The strategic goals include increasing the added value of the manufacturing sector to QR70.5bn, non-hydrocarbon exports to QR49.1bn, and annual investment in the manufacturing sector to QR2.75bn by 2030.