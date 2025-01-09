How Jean-Marie Le Pen Permanently Reestablished The Far Right In France

Author: Mathias Bernard

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Le Pen's trajectory reveals his distinctive positioning at the intersection of conservatism and far-right extremism, balancing traditional political engagement with a disruptive, populist stance.

Initially aligned with Action Française, the main anti-republican league that emerged from the Dreyfus Affair, Jean-Marie Le Pen began his political career in the early 1950s as president of the Corporation des étudiants en droit. By 1955, he had transitioned to leading the Jeunes indépendants de Paris, an organisation rooted in the nationalist current that had long influenced Parisian politics, particularly the City Council, since the early 20th century.

Le Pen's early affiliations reflected the populist and nationalist legacies of far-right interwar leagues, which re-emerged during the Poujadist movement and the defense of French Algeria.

At 28, he was elected as the youngest member of the National Assembly in January 1956, representing the Poujadist movement. However, he soon distanced himself from the group, citing its political amateurism, and joined the Indépendants et Paysans bloc, led by conservative Antoine Pinay . Running under the Centre national des indépendants et paysans banner, Le Pen was re-elected in 1958 but lost his seat in 1962 due to his staunch opposition to Charles de Gaulle's policie s on Algerian independence.

Against de Gaulle

During his six years in the National Assembly, Le Pen established himself as the far-right wing of the Independents, opposing Gaullism and moderate allies like Valéry Giscard d'Estaing's independent Republicans.

His discontent with de Gaulle's policies drove him to manage Jean-Louis Tixier-Vignancour 's 1965 presidential campaign. Despite modern propaganda tactics, Tixier-Vignancour failed to broaden his base beyond nostalgists for French Algeria. After this loss, Le Pen cut ties with Tixier-Vignancour and spent several years politically isolated as the radical right underwent ideological renewal, led by groups such as Ordre nouveau and GRECE .

National-populism

Jean-Marie Le Pen was neither an activist nor an intellectual but, above all, a politician. This distinction perhaps explains his selection in 1972 to lead the National Front (FN), a newly formed party aimed at uniting far-right factions. Following the failed presidential campaign of Jean-Louis Tixier-Vignancour, these groups had embraced a radicalism that left them on the political fringe.

From the outset, Le Pen rejected the“far-right” label commonly used by the media. During his 1974 presidential campaign, he styled himself as the proponent of a“great national and popular movement” and“the spokesperson for a Right that dares to speak its name.” Despite his media presence, oratory skills, and growing notoriety, his efforts initially fell short. He secured less than 1% of the vote in the 1974 presidential election and failed to gather the required 500 endorsements to run in 1981.

It was not until a decade after the FN's creation that Jean-Marie Le Pen's efforts at organisational, ideological, and propaganda synthesis began to yield results. This success came amidst disillusionment among right-wing voters after the 1981 electoral defeat and a broader social crisis that eroded confidence in traditional political parties.

Le Pen crafted a platform that blended the identitarian ideology of the“national” far-right with the frustrations of middle- and working-class voters seeking swift solutions to societal issues. This marked the emergence of “national populism,” a movement centred on identity politics and populist rhetoric.

Immigration as the core issue

Le Pen made immigration the cornerstone of his political discourse, often framing it as the root cause of France's problems. He blamed immigrants for unemployment, rising insecurity, urban violence, suburban decay, middle-class decline, and the perceived erosion of French identity. He also accused the Socialist government of promoting a cosmopolitan agenda at odds with French traditions.

This simplistic and often inflammatory rhetoric resonated with a segment of the electorate, leading to the far-right's first electoral successes since the fleeting rise of Pierre Poujade's movement. The FN achieved over 10% of the vote in the 1984 European elections and the 1986 legislative elections. In subsequent presidential contests, Le Pen's support grew: 14.5% in 1988, 15% in 1995, and nearly 17% in 2002, when he advanced to the second round.

Succes among workers and the unemployed

The FN's rise over two decades transformed its electoral base and solidified its presence in French politics. Initially supported by independent middle-class retirees, the party began to attract younger, working-class voters in the 1990s. In the 1995 presidential election, Le Pen secured over 21% of the working-class vote and 28% of the vote from the unemployed.

By the mid-1990s, the FN held elected positions in municipal and regional councils, even governing four major municipalities in southern France, including Toulon. The FN became a legitimate party with satellite organisations, structured leadership, and internal factions, exemplified by the intense rivalry between Jean-Marie Le Pen and Bruno Mégret in 1998 .

A culture of protest and its constraints

The conflict between Le Pen and Mégret underscored competing visions for the FN. Mégret, a product of the Club de l'Horloge and the parliamentary right, sought an alliance between the FN and mainstream conservatives, hoping to unite liberals and nationalists to achieve power.

Le Pen, in contrast, remained committed to a protest-oriented strategy. He positioned himself as a dissident voice, channelling public anger to destabilise the political system. Although he attempted to moderate some of the FN's excesses to broaden its appeal, he never fully embraced the“detoxification” strategy later championed by his daughter, Marine Le Pen. Instead, his career was marked by controversial remarks and actions, from the Holocaust“detail” controversy in 1987 to inflammatory comments and physical altercations in subsequent campaigns. These incidents rendered him politically toxic, preventing alliances with other parties.

Shaped by the defining struggles of the 20th century – including World War II, anti-communism, and the Algerian War – Jean-Marie Le Pen positioned the French far-right at the center of national politics by the early 21st century. He synthesised traditionalist, identitarian, and populist ideologies, laying the foundation for a political current that continues to influence figures and parties, from Laurent Wauquiez's Republicans to Éric Zemmour's Reconquête. His political heirs, Marine Le Pen and Marion Maréchal, remain central players in this landscape.

However, the elements that propelled Le Pen's rise – protest culture, a focus on identity, and ambiguous ties to far-right extremism – also defined its limits. Recognizing this, Marine Le Pen undertook a comprehensive rebranding of the FN (renamed the National Rally) after taking over in 2011. She distanced the party from her father's provocative legacy while retaining its core identity forged through decades of political battles.

This article was originally published in French