QNB Announces Winners Of National Day Loans Campaign

Doha: QNB has announced the winners of its recent National Day Campaign, where 18 winners received 18,000 Life Rewards points each, following their applications for new personal or vehicle loans in the period from December 1 to 31, 2024.

During the campaign period, which celebrated convenience and national pride, customers also benefited from a special interest rate on personal and vehicle loans starting from 3.99 p.a%, which they can still avail until end of January 2025.

Commenting on this campaign, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Group Retail Banking Adel Ali Al Malki said,“At QNB, we ensure that our customers are enjoying every step of their banking experience; this includes providing them with the best interest rate on personal and vehicle loans along many other exclusive and limited benefits. I would like to personally congratulate all the winners of this campaign, and urge other customers to continue benefiting from our limited-time interest rate offer.”

