Qatar's Abdulwahhab, Aia Reach Mixed Doubles Semis After Thriller

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's mixed doubles pair of Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Aia Mohamed staged a remarkable performance at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2025, defeating Australian duo Hwan Bae and Minhyung Jee in a thrilling five-setter to advance to the quarter-finals at the Lusail Sports Arena yesterday.

The Round of 16 match saw the Qatari pair put up a strong fight against the Australian duo who rose through the qualifying stages to secure a 3-2 victory with scores of 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-8 in a see-saw battle that lasted just over 35 minutes.

The duo will face South Korea's Cho Daeseong and Shin Yubin tonight, aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals.



Earlier, Qatar's women's doubles pair of Maryam Ali and Aia Mohamed went down fighting to Serbia's Andrea Todorovic and Kazakhstan's Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 0-3 in a Round of 16 clash. Other Qatari contenders who took to the court today, Mohammed and Abdullah Abdulwahhab, also lost their Round of 16 men's doubles battle against Indian qualifiers Sharath Achanta and Shehit Suravajjula 0-3.

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for this year's ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to take place in Doha from May 17 to 25, held a meeting yesterday to review the latest preparations. The meeting was attended by the Qatar Table Tennis Association President Khalil bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi as well as the officials from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), led by its President Petra Sorling.

The ITTF's Inspection Committee members expressed their immense satisfaction over Qatar's preparations to host the prestigious event, and praised the main venue – the Lusail Multipurpose Arena which is currently hosting the 30th Qatar International Championship - WTT Star Contender Doha 2025.

ITTF President Sorling noted Qatar's proven expertise in hosting global events will help to deliver an outstanding event.

Al Mohannadi, who also serves as the First Vice President of the ITTF, expressed confidence in the tournament's success.

“We are currently putting the finishing touches in preparations for the global event. Qatar's world-class infrastructure, combined with our extensive experience in hosting international tournaments, will ensure an exceptional and memorable event,” Al Mohannadi said.

The World Championships which Qatar had hosted in 2004, will see a total of 443 matches this time.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Mohannadi who is also the head of the Asian Table Tennis Union, signed a partnership agreement with the ITTF on behalf of the Asian federation to develop the sport in the continent.