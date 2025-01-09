Israeli Moves On The Yarmouk River: A Water Crisis Troubling Jordan

(MENAFN- Amman Net)

For years, Jordan has faced escalating challenges in safeguarding its shared water rights with neighboring countries, amid Israel and Syria's non-compliance with international water-sharing agreements. Israel, in particular, continues to violate Jordan's water rights by asserting control over parts of the Yarmouk Basin, posing a direct threat to Jordan's water security.

According to reports, Israel exploited the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's to launch military operations and seize strategic lands, including areas in Quneitra province and Mount Hermon. These actions have raised concerns about potential control over the Yarmouk Basin, which could have severe consequences for Jordan's water security. Israel defends its actions under the pretext of safeguarding its national security.

Water experts warn that the depletion of water resources in the Yarmouk Basin exacerbates the challenges facing Jordan, a country already struggling with one of the world's highest rates of water scarcity.

Impact of Israeli Actions

Dr. Adnan Al-Zoubi, former Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Water, emphasized in an interview with "Amman Net" that the Yarmouk Basin issue is a longstanding and complex problem. He highlighted that the basin is interconnected with the Jordan River Basin, where Israel has taken control of the water sources feeding into the Yarmouk. Additionally, Israel's construction of dams on Mount Hermon and the drilling of wells in the eastern and northern areas of the basin have disrupted the natural flow of water in the Yarmouk Basin.

Strained Cooperation with Syria

Dr. Adnan Al-Zoubi, former Secretary-General of Jordan's Ministry of Water, highlighted the significance of the 1987 agreement between Jordan and Syria to build a dam with a capacity of 220 million cubic meters. This project aimed to serve both nations: providing Jordan with water for drinking and irrigation and Syria with hydroelectric power. However, since its completion in 2007, the dam has never reached full capacity, often holding as little as 20% of its intended volume. This has limited its benefits despite its strategic importance. Additionally, Al-Zoubi noted that Wadi Al-Raqqad, located downstream of the Khalid bin Al-Walid Dam, offers limited water flows that are heavily dependent on rainfall.

Jordan had historically secured 420 million cubic meters annually from the Yarmouk River under the 1956 Johnston Agreement, after allocating 25 million cubic meters to Israel and 100 million cubic meters to Syria. However, later modifications to water allocations significantly reduced Jordan's share. Al-Zoubi warned that Israeli activities on Mount Hermon, one of the Yarmouk River's primary sources, could severely disrupt water flows.

Historical Water Agreements and Geopolitical Context

The Yarmouk Basin holds strategic importance, situated in the western countryside of Daraa province in southern Syria. It forms part of the natural border between Syria and Jordan, extending along the Yarmouk River Valley, one of the largest tributaries of the Jordan River. The river runs 57 kilometers, 47 of which lie within Syrian territory, with the remainder marking the shared border between the two nations.

Syria has constructed several dams along the river, including the Yarmouk Dam and the Unity Dam, the latter being the largest, with a storage capacity of 225 million cubic meters. In 2011, Jordan and Syria initiated the Unity Dam project to enhance water storage and flow control. However, the project's execution coincided with the outbreak of protests in Daraa, turning the area into a focal point of military and political turmoil.

Al-Zoubi emphasized that Jordan approaches water issues in line with international law and agreements, considering the armistice agreement between Syria and Israel over the Golan Heights. This demilitarized zone, established in 1973, spans 400 square kilometers and separates Syrian and Israeli forces.





Rainfall-Dependent Flows

Dr. Adnan Al-Zoubi clarified that the water flows from Al-Raqqad River and Wadi Al-Raqqad remain unaffected by Israeli presence, as these flows primarily depend on rainfall. This ensures the continued supply of water from Wadi Al-Raqqad despite geopolitical tensions.

Israeli Control of Mount Hermon

Israel seized significant portions of Mount Hermon during the 1967 war and established settlements in the area. Today, there are approximately 30 settlements in Mount Hermon, housing around 30,000 Israelis and an additional 23,000 Druze of Syrian origin.

These developments, combined with Israel's broader actions in the Yarmouk Basin, continue to raise concerns over Jordan's water security and the region's geopolitical stability.

A Critical Water Resource at Risk

The combination of Syrian instability, Israeli interventions, and shifting water allocations underscores the vulnerability of Jordan's water security. Strategic and cooperative measures are imperative to safeguard this vital resource.



Talks with Syria

Following the collapse of the Syrian regime, Jordan and Syria have engaged in discussions to address several critical issues. Recently, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shibani, in Amman, covering numerous political topics. However, neither foreign nor water ministers have made direct statements about water-related issues in recent times.

Severe Water Scarcity in Jordan

According to estimates by Jordan's Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the per capita share of water in the country stands at just 61 cubic meters annually, a staggering 88% below the global water poverty line of 500 cubic meters per year. This places Jordan as the most water-scarce country in the world, having recently overtaken its former position as the second-most water-deprived nation.

The ministry highlights Jordan's acute shortage of surface water resources, such as lakes and rivers, with the Red Sea being the nearest source. This necessitates major desalination projects to transport water to industrial, agricultural, and urban areas, particularly as population density is concentrated in the northern and central regions.

National Strategic Projects

To address its water crisis, Jordan prioritizes projects that increase water supply. The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has made significant progress on the "National Carrier Project," selecting a consortium of French companies with proven experience in Jordan. These companies have previously collaborated on successful projects, including Queen Alia International Airport and the As-Samra wastewater treatment plant.

This project is expected to play a pivotal role in alleviating water scarcity and supporting Jordan's long-term water security.