Top Riders Compete For Glory As Doha Tour Begins

Doha: Over 150 riders from more than 30 countries will compete for top honours in the opening round as the prestigious 2025 Doha International Equestrian Tour kicks off at Al Shaqab today.

Both world-class Longines indoor and outdoor arenas at Al Shaqab will be operational throughout the Tour as the premier showjumping event returns, following last year's success, with three rounds. The inaugural event begins today and runs through Saturday.

The second round will take place from January 16-18, while the third and final round is scheduled for January 23-25.

Riders will compete in one-star, two-star, four-star and five-star categories, with a total prize pool of over €1.7m up for grabs.

Over 400 horses from all over the world will participate in the entire competition.

Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin revealed that as many as 277 riders will compete across all rounds of the Tour.

FROM LEFT: Championship's Sports Director, Nasser Mubarak Al Hajri, Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin and Doha Tour Director of Marketing and Communications Abdullah Al Qashouti during a press conference yesterday, January 8, 2025.

“This year's Doha Tour has attracted an elite group of internationally ranked riders, and we are fully prepared to deliver an exceptional competition. The event will also offer Qatari riders valuable experience ahead of major international championships,” he said at a pre-event press conference held at Al Shaqab yesterday.

“It is one of the most prominent championships on the global equestrian calendar and aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which modernises while preserving heritage and traditions.”

Al Khayarin also disclosed that the total prize money for all international equestrian championships in 2025 will exceed €5.5m.

The Championship's Sports Director, Nasser Mubarak Al Hajri, announced that 86 Qatari riders and 27 Saudi Arabian competitors will also be in action.

“This year's edition will feature world-class riders like Scott Brash and Janne Friederike Meyer, alongside a diverse group of participants from many countries. As many as 35 European riders and 27 Egyptian riders will also be seen in action,” he said.

“The first round alone has attracted 150 riders, showcasing the high level and great diversity of competitors.”

Al Hajri added that 410 horses have been registered for the event, including 150 from Qatar, 135 from Europe, 86 from Gulf countries and others from the Arab world.

“The championship will feature stables for different categories, with the stables for European riders hosting 134 horses, the stables for local riders hosting 133 horses, the stables for Gulf riders hosting 69 horses, the stables for Middle Eastern riders hosting 32 horses, and the stables for local Al Shaqab horses hosting 40 horses,” he said.

“To ensure a world-class experience, the competition arenas were designed by international course experts, with international judges working alongside a local jury to enhance local expertise,” he said.

Organisers have also planned numerous activities for the public during the Doha Tour rounds.

“We have set aside a special area for the public with a range of recreational facilities, food, and drinks, as well as cafes and shops,” said Doha Tour Director of Marketing and Communications Abdullah Al Qashouti.

“Fans can purchase tickets through Qtickets, with general admission priced at QR50 for adults, QR25 for children aged 7-12 and free entry for children under 7.

There are also VIP and hospitality packages available, offering exclusive access, premium seating and valet parking.”

Action kicks off today at 12pm with the CSI1* (1.10m) event and will conclude with the CSI4* (1.45m) World Cup Qualification round, starting at 7:30pm.

