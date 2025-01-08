New Guidebook on Production Asset Smart manufacturing Lifecycle

(MENAFN- Pressat) MESA Contact: Brandy Richardson +1 480-937-1832 ...

New Guidebook on Production Asset Smart Lifecycle

MESA's new Guidebook provides a practical framework to optimize asset management

Chandler, AZ, USA January 8, 2025 - MESA International is proud to announce the release of its latest publication, the MESA International Smart Manufacturing Guidebook: Production Asset Lifecycle . This is the first guidebook released by MESA that provides a practical framework to enhance the MESA Model: A Framework for Smarter Manufacturing . This essential guide provides manufacturers with the insights and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of modern production environments and embrace the future of smart manufacturing.

As industries face increasing pressure to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, the guidebook offers a comprehensive outline to optimizing asset management throughout the entire lifecycle of production assets. It emphasizes the importance of real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and the integration of advanced technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and machine learning.

Key features of the guidebook include:



Proven Strategies for Predictive Maintenance : Learn how to anticipate and prevent unplanned downtimes, significantly reducing costs and improving productivity.

Real-time Monitoring Techniques : Discover methods for achieving real-time visibility of asset usage, enabling informed decision-making and timely interventions. Integration of Advanced Technologies : Explore how technologies like data analytics, edge processing, and wireless communication can enhance asset performance and operational agility.

The Production Asset Lifecycle Guidebook is now available for download on the MESA International website for $70. MESA members receive a 50% discount. Manufacturers, industry leaders, and stakeholders are encouraged to access this invaluable resource to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape.

For more information about the guidebook or to download your copy, please visit .

About MESA International : Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) International has been helping the global manufacturing community use information technology to achieve business results through premier educational and research programs, best practice sharing, and networking since 1992. MESA is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit trade association. The Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA InternationalTM) is a global community of industry thought leaders actively driving business improvement through the effective application of technology and best practices.

We are a 30+ year-old nonprofit organization focused on Smart Manufacturing and the business value of converging Information Technology, Operations Technology, and emerging technology to improve industrial operations.

We accomplish this through:



Facilitating collaboration and innovation through global communities who effectively use the MESA Smart Manufacturing Model.

Generating best-practice guidance which drives greater productivity and profitability in industrial enterprises. Educating on these topics through the MESA Global Education Program.