Pune Murder: Man Stabs Female Colleague To Death In Office Parking Lot As Bystanders Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Murder: On January 7, 2025, in Pune, a 28-year-old BPO employee named Shubhada Shankar Kodare was fatally attacked with a kitchen knife by her male colleague, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja, in the company's parking lot. The incident occurred around 6:15 PM, and disturbing videos shared on social show bystanders watching as Shubhada knelt on the ground after the attack, with no one intervening to help her while Kanoja brandished a kitchen knife. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening. believe the attack stemmed from a financial dispute between the two colleagues, both of whom worked as accountants at WNS Global Services.

The Pune murder took place in the parking space of the firm - WNS, located in Yerwada area of the city, Pune police told news agency PTI.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: PUNE EMPLOYEE KILLS COLLEAGUE IN BROAD DAYLIGHTPune Woman Borrowed ₹4.5 Lakh From Colleague

According to Indian Express report, Pune police's investigation has revealed that Shubhada Shankar Kodare had borrowed nearly ₹4.5 lakh from the accused who was trying to threaten to pay it back. Police said she had given the reason of medical treatment of her father and herself to borrow the money over the past two years.

"As per the primary information, the suspect allegedly attacked Kodare on her right elbow with a sharp weapon around 6 pm in the parking lot of the firm. It was found that the attack was a fallout of some dispute over money borrowing issue," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.